Martin Owusu, a 6-3, 270-pound defensive tackle from Prior Lake, on Monday announced in Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the recruiting Class of 2023.

"I'm home,'' Owusu tweeted.

Owusu, a three-star recruit, is the ninth-ranked recruit in Minnesota and the 141st-ranked defensive lineman nationally by 247Sports. He has received scholarship offers from 25 FBS programs, including other Power 5 offers from Cal, Iowa State, Kansas State, Vanderbilt, Washington and Washington State.

Owusu, who had 47 tackles and three tackles for loss last season, received his offer from the Gophers on Saturday while on campus for Minnesota's spring game.

With Owusu's commitment, the Gophers have six players pledged for the Class of 2023.