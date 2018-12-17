StarTribune
Arlina Shen, Star Tribune metro girls' tennis player of the year. Photo: CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com

Arlina Shen, Star Tribune metro girls' tennis player of the year

After finishing as the Class 1A singles' runner-up to other teammates for three seasons, the Blake junior broke through in October.

Acer Iverson, Star Tribune metro boys' cross-country runner of the year

3:00pm
Roseville’s Acer Iverson is the Star Tribune metro boys’ cross-country runner of the year.
Strategy and workouts paid off for the Roseville senior in winning the Class 2A state meet in November.
  • Emily Covert, Star Tribune metro girls' cross-country runner of the year

Megan Phillip, Star Tribune metro athlete of the year in girls' swimming

2:00pm
Edina diver Megan Phillip, Photo: CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com.
The Edina junior won her third consecutive diving state title while competing with a broken right ankle.
  • Emily Covert, Star Tribune metro girls' cross-country runner of the year
West Metro
8:41pm
Youth hockey coach Harv Graczyk died after hitting his head on the ice.

St. Michael-Albertville youth hockey coach dies after hitting head on ice

Harv Graczyk had led small-town youth teams for more than 30 years.
High Schools
4:00pm
Emily Covert, Minneapolis Washburn. Photo: Carlos Gonzalez * cgonzalez@startribune.com ] CARLOS GONZALEZ ï cgonzalez@startribune.com ñ December 9, 2

Emily Covert, Star Tribune metro girls' cross-country runner of the year

The Minneapolis Washburn senior, the first high school girl to break 17 minutes in a 5K meet, also won the honor in 2017.
Phaizon Scott brought the Minneapolis North championship trophy to the crowd after the Polars defeated Rushford-Peterson 30-14. ] Shari L. Gross / sgr
High Schools
 Scores, news updates, more on our high school Live Blog
updated 14 hours 40 mins. ago
Our 24/7 Live Blog has photos, updates, scores and more from around Minnesota. Check it out for the latest.
High Schools
December 16

Saturday's prep sports roundup

A look at top games from around the metro.
High Schools
December 15
Blake sophomore Joe Miller fires a shot from the high slot for a goal against Greenway Saturday afternoon. The Bears defeated the Raiders 5-2 in Hopki

Blake's three-goal, third-period eruption puts away Greenway

Led by sophomore forward Joe Miller's one-goal, two-assist performance, the Bears cruised to a win on home ice Saturday.
High Schools
December 15

North St. Paul upsets No. 1 DeLaSalle in boys' basketball

The Polars entered the game unranked and without a win at 0-3. The Islanders were 3-0.
Eden Prairie players celebrated their state 6A football title.
Watch and listen Minnesota high school sports live on the web
updated 5 hours 9 mins. ago
Watch and listen to high school sports from around the metro area and around Minnesota. Here are the web sites that get you to the games.
High Schools
December 14
Hill-Murray buries rival Mahtomedi to keep perfect conference record intact

Katie Kaufman paced the Pioneers' attack with three points while teammate Haylee Blinkhorn scored two goals.
High Schools
December 14
All-star football game for seniors set for Saturday

Ninety-two players divided into North and South teams will compete at U.S. Bank Stadium.
High Schools
December 13

Thursday's prep sports roundup: Eden Prairie beats Elk River in boys' hockey

Eden Prairie scored four first-period goals en route to a 6-4 win
Wayzata received the Bay Bell trophy, part of the rivalry between these two teams. Wayzata beat Minnetonka 14-0. Friday, September 28, 2012
Sports
 Talking Preps Podcast
updated 22 hours 58 mins. ago
Star Tribune prep reporters David La Vaque and James Paulsen are bringing all you Minnesota high school sports enthusiasts another way to stay connected to the action.
High Schools
December 13
Eastview's Emma Carpenter kicks a pass out to the perimeter against St. Michael-Albertville

On the road, Eastview bests St. Michael-Albertville in Class 4A showdown

Lauren Glas' 16 points led the way for the defending champion Lightning.
High Schools
December 12
Blake won the Class 1A boys' soccer title in October. Soon, a third class could be added.

Adding third class for soccer, track and field gains traction

Soccer and track and field coaches both want three classes for their sport.
High Schools
December 12
High School Boys Hockey Duluth East Greyhounds vs Andover Huskies Andover Community Center December 8, 2018. Photo by Jeff Lawler, SportsEngine

Listen: Boys' hockey offers up a section final preview already

In the latest Talking Preps podcast, David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen dissect the rankings in boys' and girls' hockey, discuss girls playing on boys' teams and divine signals suggesting more potential classes of state tournament play and perhaps some new sports.
Blake forward Carly Bullock (22) is a prolific goal-scorer and a tough player defensively as well. The senior is bound for Princeton next year.
High Schools
December 12

Tuesday's preps results

Here's Tuesday's outcomes from high school sports contests:
High Schools
December 12

Tuesday's metro prep roundup

Hopkins pulled away from host Minnehaha Academy in the final four minutes for a 66-59 nonconference victory in boys' basketball.
High Schools
December 11
Injury, international disappointment weigh on Minnesota's top prep wrestler

Daniel Greg Kerkvliet is 'hoping to right a wrong' in his final season of high school competition.
High Schools
December 11
Wrestling story lines: Shakopee the 3A team to beat for a change

An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
High Schools
December 11
Boys' Alpine skiing preview: Skiers, teams to watch

An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
High Schools
December 11
Girls' Alpine skiing preview: Skiers, teams to watch

An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
High Schools
December 11
Boys' Nordic skiing: Teams, skiers to watch

An early-in-the-year preview of who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
High Schools
December 11
Girls' Nordic skiing preview: Athletes, teams to watch

An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
High Schools
December 11
Gymnastics preview: Athletes and teams to watch, story lines

An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out this season.
