After finishing as the Class 1A singles' runner-up to other teammates for three seasons, the Blake junior broke through in October.
3:00pm
Strategy and workouts paid off for the Roseville senior in winning the Class 2A state meet in November.
2:00pm
The Edina junior won her third consecutive diving state title while competing with a broken right ankle.
Harv Graczyk had led small-town youth teams for more than 30 years.
The Minneapolis Washburn senior, the first high school girl to break 17 minutes in a 5K meet, also won the honor in 2017.
A look at top games from around the metro.
Led by sophomore forward Joe Miller's one-goal, two-assist performance, the Bears cruised to a win on home ice Saturday.
The Polars entered the game unranked and without a win at 0-3. The Islanders were 3-0.
Katie Kaufman paced the Pioneers' attack with three points while teammate Haylee Blinkhorn scored two goals.
Ninety-two players divided into North and South teams will compete at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Eden Prairie scored four first-period goals en route to a 6-4 win
Sports
Talking Preps Podcast
updated
22 hours 58 mins. ago
Star Tribune prep reporters David La Vaque and James Paulsen are bringing all you Minnesota high school sports enthusiasts another way to stay connected to the action.
Lauren Glas' 16 points led the way for the defending champion Lightning.
Soccer and track and field coaches both want three classes for their sport.
In the latest Talking Preps podcast, David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen dissect the rankings in boys' and girls' hockey, discuss girls playing on boys' teams and divine signals suggesting more potential classes of state tournament play and perhaps some new sports.
Here's Tuesday's outcomes from high school sports contests:
Hopkins pulled away from host Minnehaha Academy in the final four minutes for a 66-59 nonconference victory in boys' basketball.
Daniel Greg Kerkvliet is 'hoping to right a wrong' in his final season of high school competition.
An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
An early-in-the-year preview of who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out in 2018-19.
An early-in-the-year look at who's set to stand out this season.