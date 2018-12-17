Arlina Shen, Star Tribune metro girls' tennis player of the year After finishing as the Class 1A singles' runner-up to other teammates for three seasons, the Blake junior broke through in October.

High Schools Emily Covert, Star Tribune metro girls' cross-country runner of the year The Minneapolis Washburn senior, the first high school girl to break 17 minutes in a 5K meet, also won the honor in 2017.

High Schools Saturday's prep sports roundup A look at top games from around the metro.

High Schools Blake's three-goal, third-period eruption puts away Greenway Led by sophomore forward Joe Miller's one-goal, two-assist performance, the Bears cruised to a win on home ice Saturday.

High Schools North St. Paul upsets No. 1 DeLaSalle in boys' basketball The Polars entered the game unranked and without a win at 0-3. The Islanders were 3-0.

Watch and listen Minnesota high school sports live on the web Watch and listen to high school sports from around the metro area and around Minnesota. Here are the web sites that get you to the games.

High Schools Hill-Murray buries rival Mahtomedi to keep perfect conference record intact Katie Kaufman paced the Pioneers' attack with three points while teammate Haylee Blinkhorn scored two goals.

High Schools All-star football game for seniors set for Saturday Ninety-two players divided into North and South teams will compete at U.S. Bank Stadium.

High Schools Thursday's prep sports roundup: Eden Prairie beats Elk River in boys' hockey Eden Prairie scored four first-period goals en route to a 6-4 win

Sports Talking Preps Podcast Star Tribune prep reporters David La Vaque and James Paulsen are bringing all you Minnesota high school sports enthusiasts another way to stay connected to the action.

High Schools Adding third class for soccer, track and field gains traction Soccer and track and field coaches both want three classes for their sport.

High Schools Listen: Boys' hockey offers up a section final preview already In the latest Talking Preps podcast, David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen dissect the rankings in boys' and girls' hockey, discuss girls playing on boys' teams and divine signals suggesting more potential classes of state tournament play and perhaps some new sports.

High Schools Tuesday's preps results Here's Tuesday's outcomes from high school sports contests:

High Schools Tuesday's metro prep roundup Hopkins pulled away from host Minnehaha Academy in the final four minutes for a 66-59 nonconference victory in boys' basketball.