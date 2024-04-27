FRIDAY

baseball

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 11, Mounds Park Academy 1

LAKE

• Edina 9, St. Michael-Albertville 5

METRO WEST

• Chaska 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View 4, Woodbury 1

• Stillwater 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

• White Bear Lake 1, Irondale 0

TRI-METRO

• St. Anthony 2, Bloomington Kennedy 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. Agnes 4, Heritage Christian 1

MINNESOTA

• Blackduck 11, NCE/U-H 1

• Duluth Marshall 6, Warroad 3

• Goodhue 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 1

• Houston 10, GMLOK 4

• La Crescent-Hokah 11, Lewiston-Altura 1

• Mesabi East 6, International Falls 6

• Rock Ridge 7, Hermantown 3

• Stewartville 12, Faribault 1

• West Marshall 4, Northern Freeze 2

• Winona 5, Byron 2

lacrosse • BOYS

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 10, Hastings 4

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 6

• White Bear Lake 20, Forest Lake 5

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Andover 13, Rocori 2

• Buffalo 11, Champlin Park 3

• Duluth 9, St. Paul/Two Rivers 2

• Herm./Proctor 19, Bloom. Kennedy/Burnsville 5

• Lakeville South 15, Breck 2

• Minnetonka 15, Hill-Murray 7

• Prior Lake 17, Centennial 4

• Wayzata 6, Rosemount 2

lacrosse • GIRLS

METRO EAST

• Hill-Murray 23, St. Paul/Two Rivers 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Stillwater 10, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

• White Bear Lake 14, Forest Lake 3

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 7, Visitation 6

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Armstrong/Cooper 18, St. Michael-Albertville 13

• Farmington 13, Totino-Grace/St. Anthony 7

• New Prague 14, Hermantown/Proctor 8

• Wayzata 11, Blake 9

SOFTball

METRO WEST

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Orono 0

• Chaska 4, New Prague 3

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Centennial 2, Elk River 1

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Irondale 1

• Roseville 8, Mounds View 7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Cambridge-Isanti 2, Blaine 1

• Coon Rapids 17, Duluth East 7

• Lester Prairie 13, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 5

• Simley 18, Visitation 2

MINNESOTA

• Bethlehem Academy 3, Triton 2

• Blackduck 20, Red Lake 1

• Cannon Falls 13, Triton 0

• Cloquet 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 1

• Cook County 10, East Central 9

• Duluth Denfeld 17, Deer River 7

• Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 4

• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 11, Deer River 1

• Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin14, Mesabi East 3

• International Falls 7, Cherry 0

• International Falls 1, Grand Rapids 0

• International Falls 7, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 5

• Lewiston-Altura 19, Lake City 8

• Mesabi East 10, Duluth Denfeld 5

• Moorhead 6, St. Cloud 5

• Moose Lake/Willow River 6, South Ridge 5

• Randolph 2, Barnum 0

• Silver Bay 15, East Central 0

• Stewartville 11, LaCrescent-Hokah 0

track and field • BOYS

HAMLINE ELITE MEET

Event winners

• 100: Hughes Jr., Irondale, 10.58.

• 200: Smith Jr., Apple Valley, 22.00.

• 200 wheelchair: Gunnarson, St. Charles, 30.93.

• 400: Smith Jr. 46.93.

• 800: Leuer, Big Lake, 1:55.26.

• 800 wheelchair: Gunnarson 2:00.74.

• 1,600: Sutter, Chaska, 4:16.78.

• 3,200: Mechura, Roseville, 8:59.02.

• 110 high hurdles: McCormick, Mahtomedi, 13.98.

• 300 hurdles: Herron, St. Peter, 38.79.

• 4x100 relay: Minnetonka (Ibrahim, Williams, Giebenhain, Hairston), 42.59.

• 4x200 relay: Owatonna (Karsten, Ginskey, Webber, Larson), 1:27.32.

• Mixed 4x400 relay: Hastings (Strauss, Magnus, Erickson, Dean), 3:40.68.

• 4x400 relay: St. Michael-Albertville (Dinius, Barthel, Salas, Songstad), 3:26.62.

• 4x800 relay: Mankato East (MacLean, Henkels, Anderson, Scholtes), 7:56.55.

• High jump: Snitker, GMLOKS, 6-8.

• Pole vault: Schloeder, Rockford, 15-10.

• Long jump: Reckelberg, Becker, 22-9.

• Triple jump: Johnson, Fridley, 45-2.

• Shot put: O'Malley, Montevideo, 55-8.

• Discus: Banks, St. Peter, 177-9.

track and field • GIRLS

HAMLINE ELITE MEET

Event winners

• 100: Bakken, Hills-Beaver Creek, 11.90.

• 200: Kvant, St. Michael-Albertville, 25.78.

• 200 wheelchair: Gassman, Big Lake, 1:14.12.

• 400: Kvant 54.32.

• 800: Chaney, Pequot Lakes, 2:12.32.

• 1,600: Schmitz, Hutchinson, 4:52.62.

• 3,200: Schmitz 10:45.37.

• 100 hurdles: Kohler, Minnetonka, 14.32.

• 300 hurdles: Kohler 43.53.

• 4x100 relay: Moorhead (Warren, Davis, Walthers, Jones), 49.38.

• 4x200 relay: Prior Lake (White, McCann, Loftness, Reinders), 1:43.28.

• 4x400 relay: Prior Lake (White, Vennink, Holz, Reinders), 3:58.70.

• 4x800 relay: Minnetonka (Muehlstedt, Graham, Koller, Malec), 9:14.55.

• High jump: Forsberg, Blooming Prairie, 5-6.

• Pole vault: Wilson, Roseville, 11-9.

• Long jump: Anderson, Mpls. Washburn, 17-1.

• Triple jump: Huhnerkoch, Redwood Valley, 36-9½.

• Shot put: Wilson, Lakeville North, 41-7½.

• Discus: Fahey, Forest Lake, 135-11.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

MINNESOTA RIVER

• Sibley East 10-12, LeSueur-Henderson 7-6