GIRLS
Ashley Fisher, Holy Angels, senior
Signed with Notre Dame
2023 highlights:
Repeated as 100-meter dash state champion in Class 2A (12.07 seconds)
Runner-up in the 200 (24.81)
Anchored the Stars' second-place 4x100 relay (48.74)
Took fourth in triple jump (37 feet, ¼ inches)
Gabby Keefer, St. Michael-Albertville, junior
2023 highlights:
Fourth in 100 (11.93) at Class 3A state meet
Fourth in 200 (25.92)
Fifth in triple jump (37-5¼)
Claire Kohler, Minnetonka, senior
Signed with Iowa
2023 highlights:
Class 3A state champion in the 100 hurdles (13.80) and 300 hurdles (43.03)
Eighth in triple jump (36-2½)
BOYS
Juriad Hughes Jr., Irondale, senior
Signed with Arkansas
2023 highlights:
Class 3A state champion in the long jump and broke the record from 1982 with a mark of 24 feet, 11 inches
Fifth in 200 (21.60)
Harlow Tong, St. Paul Central, senior
Committed to Harvard
2023 highlights:
Class 3A state champion in 400 (47.90)
Second in 100 (10.49)
Ninth in 200 (32.12)
Tobias Williams, Minnetonka, senior
Signed with Duke
2023 highlights:
Class 3A state champion in 100 (10.47)
Second in 200 (21.29)