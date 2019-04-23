A state investigator who helped oversee the investigation of the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond returned to the witness stand Tuesday in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, as prosecutors pressed him on his probe into what led Damond to call 911 before she was shot.

Christopher Olson, a special agent in charge with the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified that he briefly spoke to a neighbor who called police three times on the night of Damond's death to report an apparently disoriented woman who was wandering through the neighborhood. But, he admitted that he never followed up with the neighbor, whose story wasn't discovered until an investigator from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office tracked her down.

Prosecutors have said that they have been unable to establish the source of the sounds that prompted Damond to call 911 about a possible rape behind her home on July 15, 2017. Noor and his then-partner, Matthew Harrity, responded to the call and Noor fatally shot her from the passenger seat of the squad vehicle as she approached the driver's side window.

Assistant Hennepin County attorney Amy Sweasy pointed out that Noor and Harrity responded to the earlier 911 calls, but cleared them without finding the woman. Olson testified that he didn't see a connection between the earlier calls and Damond's 911 call. Sweasy questioned how he could have made that determination so soon after the shooting, with the investigation still in its infancy.

"Was that a good time to start deciding whether things were or weren't relevant to this investigation?" she asked.

No, he responded.

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, center, flanked by his attorneys, Thomas Plunkett, left, and Peter Wold, right, leaves Hennepin County Government Center after a pretrial motions hearing, Friday, March 1, 2019 in Minneapolis. Noor goes on trial April 1 in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. She was shot when she approached Noor’s squad car after making a 911 call. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

The debate surrounding the noises that Damond heard in her alley was revived on Tuesday.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Thomas Plunkett, Olson testified that a neighbor of Damond's told him that he thought the source of the noise in the alley may have been a "family of raccoons."

But Olson said that he didn't follow up on that information, either.

"You didn't interview the raccoons?" Plunkett asked.

"Correct," Olson responded.

When Plunkett inquired as to why Olson hadn't investigated the tip about the woman wandering around the neighborhood who was last seen at a bus stop, Olson said he didn't see a connection.

"In your 25 year career in investigations, have you determined that people at bus stops get on buses?" Plunkett asked. Olson agreed.

Sweasy also pressed Olson why he had allowed Harrity to be interviewed at his attorney's private residence three days after the shooting.

Olson said that he would have preferred that the interview were conducted "in a different venue" because of the "perception" of holding it at the lawyer's home.

"And what perception is that?" Sweasy asked.

"The perception of my having to answer your questions here today," he said.

Later in the hearing, a BCA gunshot residue expert testified that she found no traces of gunpowder on Damond's clothes, suggesting that she wasn't close to police squad when Noor fired.

Several months after Damond's death, BCA investigators, at the prosecution's request, staged a recreation of the shooting at a gun range in Hutchinson, Minn., Olson testified. During the recreation, an investigator seated in the passenger seat fired a gun from a police SUV at a target outside the driver's side window. A mannequin was seated behind the wheel, where Harrity was when Noor fired the fatal bullet. Joseph Coiro, who worked for a Pittsburgh, Pa.-based company the BCA contracted with to conduct gunshot residue testing, took the witness stand late Tuesday morning. Coiro tested samples from Noor and Harrity's squad, the officers' clothing and Damond's shirt.

Coiro testified that gunshot residue was found on the squad's driver's side ceiling, interior driver's side door and driver's side dashboard.

Gunshot residue was also found on the front of Damond's shirt and on the sleeves, he said.

Coiro's testimony resumes at 1:30 p.m.