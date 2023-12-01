A federal inmate in Arizona was charged Friday with attempted murder on allegations that he stabbed nearly two dozen times fellow prisoner Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd 3 1⁄ 2 years ago.

John Turscak, 52, was charged in U.S. District Court with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury stemming from the Nov. 24 attack in the Tucson prison's law library.

Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times with an improvised knife, the charges read.

After Turscak was subdued by corrections officers, he said he had been thinking about attacking Chauvin because of the fired police officer's notoriety from the killing of Floyd in May 2020.

"Turscak stated he saw an opportunity to assault [Chauvin] in the law library. .... Turscak stated that his attack of [Chauvin] on Black Friday was symbolic of the Black Lives Matter movement and the 'Black Hand' symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia crime organization," the charging document read.

He also told corrections officers that "he would have killed [Chauvin] had they not responded so quickly," the charges continued.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons said shortly after the stabbing that Chauvin, 47, was in stable condition. The agency has otherwise refused to release any details about he physical well being.

Chauvin has been serving a 21-year federal sentence for violating Floyd's civil rights and a 22 ½-year state sentence for second-degree murder. He's due to be released from prison in 2038, according to Bureau of Prison records.

Floyd, who was Black, died while pinned under the knee of Chauvin, who is white, at the corner of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street in south Minneapolis. Floyd's death ignited days of protests and at times deadly riots.

Turscak was sentenced in November 2001 to 30 years in prison for committing numerous crimes while acting as an undercover informant for the FBI in the Los Angeles area.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Turscak became an informant in an investigation that led to indictments of more than 40 suspected Mexican Mafia members and associates. However, midway through the undercover operation, the Times reported, prosecutors dropped him as an informer after he admitted dealing drugs, extorting money and authorizing assaults while on the government payroll.

He pleaded guilty to racketeering and conspiring to kill a rival in the prison-based gang, the Times noted.

Turscak was scheduled for release in 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. In a 2005 court filing, he requested a transfer from the federal penitentiary in Atlanta by claiming his life was in "imminent danger" from fellow inmates "as a result of my past cooperation with the government in the Mexican Mafia investigation, and assistance to …authorities here at the prison."

Chauvin is the latest high-profile inmate to be attacked at a federal prison. In July, convicted sex offender and former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was stabbed repeatedly at a facility in Florida.

In 2018, former Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger was killed shortly after being transferred to a federal prison in West Virginia. A Justice Department report late last year excoriated the prison's management for Bulger's death.

A series of Associated Press reports in 2022 found that the federal Bureau of Prisons has long been plagued by staffing shortages, chronic violence, inmate deaths and sexual abuse of prisoners by staff.

Star Tribune staff writer Abby Simons contributed to this report.