The onetime partner of the ex-Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond told a jury on Thursday that he was on high alert as he drove down the south Minneapolis alley in response to her 911 call shortly before the deadly encounter.

“For me, every call I consider it a threat, until it’s not a threat at all,” Officer Matthew Harrity testified. “I know it’s kind of a scary way of thinking.”

He added: “I just want to go home to my family.”

As the only other living witness to the shooting, Harrity’s testimony is considered crucial to both sides’ arguments in the murder trial of Mohamed Noor, throwing light on certain disputed elements of the incident — for example, whether or not the officers were startled by a loud sound moments before Noor opened fire.

On Thursday morning, Harrity described his decision-making as he and Noor responded to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her Fulton neighborhood home.

On the night of Damond’s death, the officers had just returned from dinner when they self-assigned themselves to Damond’s 911 call, which was labeled as “unknown trouble.”

Harrity testified that the officers left 5th Precinct headquarters, driving down Nicollet Avenue to the address listed on the call; it took about 9 minutes and 40 seconds, according to their squad’s GPS.

Initially, nothing about the call alarmed him, Harrity testified. As a child growing up in south Minneapolis, he was often outside yelling and screaming at all times of the night, he said.

“To me, it felt like a call we were on before and we knew what we were gonna do,” he said.

But, as he eased the police SUV into the alley between Washburn and Xerxes avenues S., Harrity said he started going through his mental checklist to “weigh all of the scenarios and weigh all the information.”

“You assume that every call begins with a threat,” he said.

After turning off the squad’s headlights and dimming its on-board computer, Harrity said that he flashed a spotlight at certain “nooks and crannies” for possible signs of trouble. He also unlatched a strap on his holster, but didn’t immediately draw his gun, Harrity testified.

Harrity said that he was so focused on driving and scanning the alley that he didn’t notice what his partner was doing.

“Did you hear him say anything, at anytime while you were checking the alley,” asked assistant Hennepin County Attorney Amy Sweasy, referring to Noor.

“Not that I can recall,” Harrity said.

She later asked why the officers seemed to be taking this particular call more seriously than a welfare check call they had responded to in the same area earlier that night.

Harrity said that the vague nature of Damond’s call — about a woman who may or may not have been in the process of being sexually assaulted — immediately heightened his alertness.

“Were you expecting to encounter people when you were in that alley,” Sweasy asked.

“I was expecting anything,” Harrity said.

About halfway down the alley, Harrity said he stopped the vehicle when he heard a muffled sound that seemed like a dog barking or “whining” from inside one of the houses.

Prior prosecution witnesses have testified that they never heard a dog barking that night.

As he spoke, Noor, dressed in a dark suit and pink shirt, watched stoically from the defense table, only occasionally turning to whisper something into an attorney’s ear.

A graduate of Metropolitan State University, Harrity first joined the department in 2016, after briefly working as a correctional officer and with the Boys & Girls Club.

Noor has repeatedly declined to speak to BCA investigators or a grand jury about the events of that night.

But, the prosecution has gone to some lengths to highlight his former partner’s apparent hesitancy to cooperate with their case. Sweasy said that Harrity was interviewed by the BCA on July 18, 2017 — three days after the shooting — and appeared before the grand jury the following February, after being subpoenaed. She pointed out that he also declined to participate in trial preparation with the state, although he did come in to the county attorney’s office on three separate occasions — to read his BCA statement and to watch footage from his and Noor’s body cameras.

Each time, Harrity was accompanied by his attorney, Fred Bruno, who was also present at Thursday’s hearing.

Before the hearing, the defense asked Judge Kathryn Quaintance to bar prosecutors from cross-examining Harrity “unless and until he is determined to be a hostile witness.”

Quaintance said that that was always the standard.