Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone at gunpoint off a trail near Shingle Creek in Brooklyn Park.

According to a news release, Brooklyn Park officers responded to the 7400 block of Unity Avenue N. on April 24 for a reported sexual assault. They arrived at 3:15 p.m. and learned the assault happened along a park trail near Shingle Creek, somewhere between Unity and Regent avenues N.

So far the investigation suggests the suspect held the victim at gunpoint and forced them into a wooded area, sexually assaulting them. Authorities believe the two did not know each other.

Police shared a photo of the suspect, a Black man in his mid-20s who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slender build, a goatee and short faded hair. He wore diamond earrings, a black shirt with a white shirt underneath, black pants, a black do-rag, black Jordan shoes, and carried a black satchel.

Police ask anyone with information to call 763-493-8222.