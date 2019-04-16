A Minneapolis police sergeant was grilled by prosecutors Tuesday about why she turned her body camera off while at the scene of Justine Ruszczyk Damond's death, while jurors watched footage of the first account of what happened from a key witness to the fatal shooting.

""She just came outta nowhere… on the side of the thing and we both got spooked," Officer Matthew Harrity told Sgt. Shannon Barnette during one of hte brief moments her body camera was on at the scene. "I had my gun out. I didn't fire."

While he has yet to take the witness stand, Harrity is expected to be a key witness in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who is charged with shooting Damond on July 15, 2017 while he and Harrity were responding to her 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home.

Prosecutors in Noor's trial have crafted a picture of police secrecy surrounding Damond's July 15, 2017 death, and pushed it further with Barnette's testimony.

Barnette's body camera video was played in court showing her racing to the scene in south Minneapolis. She exited the vehicle, told an approaching officer, "I'm on," and turned off her camera for the first time that night.

"Why did you turn it off?" asked Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Amy Sweasy.

"I don't know," Barnette said. "I can't answer that."

Barnette, who was Noor and Harrity's supervisor the night of the shooting, has loomed large as a figure in the trial. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Patrick Lofton previously told jurors that she turned her camera off while speaking with Noor at the scene. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the head of homicide, previously testified that Barnette told him at the scene that Damond was "probably a drunk or a drug addict."

Barnette, whose turn on the witness stand continues at 1:15 p.m., testified that she turned her body camera on 2 minutes and 6 seconds after the first clip shown in court.

"Why did you turn it back on?" Sweasy asked.

"I don't know," Barnette said.

"You don't know?" Sweasy asked.

"I don't," Barnette said. "We were new to the body camera policy and it was confusing" regarding when it could be turned on and off.

"You didn't think it was important to record those conversations" with officers at the scene, Sweasy asked.

"I wouldn't say that's a true statement," Barnette said.

Sweasy used Barnette's testimony before a grand jury last year to impeach her testimony Tuesday.

"Might it have been important to leave the camera on to capture those conversations?" Barnette was asked at the grand jury, according to a transcript Sweasy read aloud in court.

"At the time, no," Barnette said in the transcript.

The second of Barnette's videos was then played. It showed her approaching the driveway where Damond lay on her back as first responders performed CPR.

"What's goin' on?" Barnette asked in the video.

"I have no idea," said officer Thomas Fahey. "We just pulled up."

The video showed Barnette speaking with Harrity as she tried to understand the circumstances and find out where Noor was located.

Court recessed for the lunch hour shortly after the video was played.

Earlier on Tuesday, a high-ranking Minneapolis police official testified that she was frustrated with the initial investigative efforts by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in the hours after Damond was shot.

Deputy Chief Kathy Waite, who at the time of the shooting was southwest Minneapolis' Fifth Precinct Inspector, testified that she arrived to the scene and was briefed on what had occurred.

Her first concern was that a sheet covered Damond's body in the alley, leaving the possibility that evidence could be contaminated.

"You do not cover a body in that fashion," she said. "We do not do that in the city of Minneapolis."

Waite said she was sent audio of Damond's 911 call, and in her entire time on the scene, heard no mention of a noise, slap or ambush fears that preceded the shooting, as Noor's defense has contended. Chief Medaria Arradondo testified on Monday that he, too, heard no mention of a slap or a noise while he was on the scene that night.

After about six hours on the scene, Waite said she became concerned with how long Damond's body remained in the alley.

"I felt as if she should have been removed," Waite testified.

Waite was present when BCA investigators began processing the squad for evidence. She said she was "frustrated" that the testing of the vehicle was "taking place out in the field," and thought it should be towed back to the impound lot. However, she conceded that it was the BCA's call.

Waite's testimony is in line with prosecutors' claims that the BCA made several missteps in its investigation. In opening statements last week, Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Patrick Lofton said investigators failed to test for gunshot residue inside the police SUV or to interview witnesses, including a teenage bicyclist who recorded the shooting's aftermath on his cellphone.

Damond, 40, was killed on July 15, 2017, by a bullet that tore through a major artery and lodged in her spine. Noor and Harrity were responding to her call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home when Noor fired at her through Harrity's open driver's side window.

Witnesses called in the third week of Noor's trial continued to illustrate the sometimes chaotic and confusing scene after Damond was shot, where details of what happened were scant.

Hennepin EMS paramedics David Talley and Dillon grant also testified Tuesday of their arrival to the scene, where firefighters were performing CPR on Damond while an officer held gauze to the gunshot wound on her stomach. They checked her pulse, but found none, and eventually decided to pronounce her dead. Both medics said they were not told that it was an officer-involved shooting. "A swollen abdomen did not fit her frame, which means there was a lot of blood in her chest cavity," Talley testified.

Last week, assistant Hennepin County Medical Examiner Lorren Jackson testified that the bullet pierced a major artery in Damond's lower left abdomen, making the wound difficult to survive even with "very quick" medical intervention.