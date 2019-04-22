Testimony resumed Monday in the murder trial of Mohamed Noor after a long holiday weekend, even as uncertainty looms regarding whether the former Minneapolis police officer would take the stand in his own defense.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent Douglas Henning returned as a witness, where prosecutor Amy Sweasy had asked him to recount his movements on the night Noor fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Henning testified that he was summoned to downtown police headquarters by a phone call shortly after midnight, and once there he briefly met with Noor and his former partner, Matthew Harrity.

Henning, a veteran of several recent high profile police shooting investigations as part of the agency’s Metro Homicide Division, said he wore latex gloves “so that I would not transfer any of my DNA or any trace evidence” onto the officers’ shirts, bullet-resistant vest holders, pants and duty belts.

The two officers had responded to Damond’s 911 call about a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her south side home, and were just about to head to the next call when Noor fired at Damond from the passenger seat as she appeared in the driver’s side window.

Noor was charged with murder and manslaughter, becoming only the second officer in recent state history to be charged for an on-duty killing.

Flanked by his lawyers, Peter Wold, left, and Thomas Plunkett, right, former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor made his way into court as testimony continues in the murder trial in the fatal shooting of Justine Damond at the Hennepin County Government Center, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, MN. ] ELIZABETH FLORES • liz.flores@startribune.com

Harrity, the state’s star witness, testified last week that while he too was startled by a loud sound moments before he shooting, he didn’t fire his gun because he hadn’t yet had a chance to assess the threat.

Earlier in the hearing, BCA special agent Eric Knutson testified that he was told by an unnamed fellow agent that the officers had heard a slap before the shooting. After conferring with his colleagues, Knutson said that a search warrant was obtained for Damond’s house “to try to make sure that we identified any and all evidence.

“We’re trying to understand what happened because we didn’t have a lot of information,” he said.

At the time of the shooting Knutson, was the special agent in charge of the agency’s southern division, but because the commander of the Metro division was away on vacation, he responded to the scene. He arrived on the shooting scene sometime between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., and was briefed by then-assistant police chief Medaria Arradondo, according to Knutson.

Under questioning by the defense, Knutson admitted that he’d met with prosecutors last month, but declined to speak with Noor’s attorneys.

The prosecution is expected to call several use-of-force experts as witnesses before resting its case later this week.

As has been his custom since the trial started, Noor walked into the courtroom and nodded a hello to relatives in the front row before taking a seat between his lawyers, Thomas Plunkett and Peter Wold.

The defense hasn’t signaled whether it intends to put Noor on the witness stand to give his account of that night; the former officer has repeatedly declined to speak to investigators.

Jurors on Monday also heard from Nicole Lendway, a forensic scientist from the Minneapolis police crime lab, who testified briefly about photographing Noor and Harrity after the shooting and retrieving their body cameras, in keeping with department.

She was followed on the stand by Minneapolis police officer Jeremy Foster, who was assigned to drive the squad that Noor and Harrity were in to a BCA facility for processing.

Chain-of-custody issues surrounding the squad were raised by the defense at earlier hearings.

Under cross-examination by the defense, Knutson testified that the squad was taken back to the BCA on Sweasy’s orders. The defense has raised concerns that the vehicle had been washed and returned to service before they could have it independently tested; then-5th Precinct inspector Kathy Waite previously testified that she thought the squad had been released too soon.