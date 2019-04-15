Minneapolis police officers were expected to have their body cameras activated when responding to incidents with a potential for danger, such as the “unknown trouble” call that preceded the fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, the city’s police chief testified Monday.

Chief Medaria Arradondo’s comments came as the closely-watched murder trial of former city officer Mohamed Noor entered its third week in the July 15, 2017 shooting of Damond after he and his partner responded to her 911 call of a possible rape behind her home.

Assistant Hennepin County attorney Amy Sweasy asked Arradondo what the department’s body camera policy at the time of the shooting said about officers who responded to such a call.

“At the time of this in 2017, would you expectation have been that the body cameras were on?” Sweasy asked.

“That is correct,” he said, adding that the expectations were the same for officers who drew their firearms, as has been alleged of Noor and his former partner, Matthew Harrity, before the shooting.

Under the old policy, officers were expected to hit record whenever conducting traffic or suspicious persons stops, or “any sorts of contact where an officer believes that there may be an adversarial situation that develops,” he said. Exceptions include officers interviewing the victim of a sexual assault, he said.

FILE--In this March 1, 2019, file photo, Mohamed Noor, left, former Minneapolis police officer, leaves the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis with attorney Peter Wold after a hearing to address several pretrial motions. The judge overseeing Noor’s trial, who fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman is restricting media and public access. Thirty-three-year-old Noor goes on trial Monday, April, 1, 2019, in the July 2017 death of Justine Ruszcyzyk Damond. Judge Kathryn Quaintance ruled Friday, March 29, 2019, that potentially graphic evidence would be seen only by the jury, not the public or media. One media attorney says her ruling could be unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Prosecutors have argued that the fact that Noor and Harrity had their cameras turned off offered a glimpse into their state of mind before the shooting, suggesting that they were treating the situation as a routine call.

The policy has been revised since Damond’s death; it now requires officers to activate the recording devices in most encounters with the public and when responding to most 911 calls.

But, Noor’s attorneys argued, at the time of the shooting, the body camera program was still in its infancy, and many officers were unfamiliar with the department’s policy.

Hennepin County District Judge Kathryn Quaintance had previously instructed attorneys on both sides to steer clear of discussing the department’s original policy, worrying that the old policy’s “vagueness” might lead to a “mini-trial” over whether officers at the scene followed protocol.

The chief recounted learning about the shooting from Lt. Kevin Stoll, who was working as the citywide watch commander that night.

After trying and failing to reach then-Chief Janeé Harteau — who was out of the state on vacation — Arradondo spoke with former Mayor Betsy Hodges, he said. After reaching Harteau on the second try, he briefed her on what had happened, before contacting the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which investigates most police-involved shootings.

By the time he arrived at the scene, paramedics and fire crews had already left, but Damond’s body was still in the alley, covered by a white sheet, the chief said.

He also inquired about the officers’ conditions and whether they had been injured, saying that: “anytime an officer has to fire their weapon in a situation like this, there is a potential risk to an officer or officers.”

Told that neither officer had been injured, he relayed that information to Harteau.

It wasn’t until hours later that he heard that Noor was the shooter. Arradondo said he didn’t recognize the officer’s name, but he did call Noor in the days after the incident to check on him.

“I know that when officers encounter these types of situations, it can create a lot of trauma,” he said.

Arradondo’s testimony followed that Lt. Daniel May, one of Noor’s supervisors at the time, who testified last week that the fear of being ambushed on the job was fresh on the officers’ minds before the shooting.

May cited the 2016 ambush in Dallas that killed five officers and wounded nine others, and a July 5, 2017 fatal shooting of a New York City officer as cases that had impacted the precinct’s thinking about officer safety. He also referenced a 2016 mandate issued by Minneapolis police leaders ordering officers to work in pairs after six Baton Rouge, La. police officers were shot, three of them fatally. May testified that superiors addressed the issue with officers at roll call.

But on Monday, Arradondo told jurors that he didn’t issue any departmentwide directives in response to the ambush in New York because he didn’t have any credible evidence that Minneapolis officers were being targeted.

“Is today the first time you’ve heard the word ‘ambush’ connected to this case?” Sweasy asked the chief.

“That is correct,” he responded. He also hadn’t heard any discussion that night of a slap or a loud noise that might have prompted the shooting, he testified.

from Justine Damond website, Stephen GovelJustine Ruszczyk Damond ORG XMIT: MIN1707162144492449

Officers are already trained to be hyper-aware whenever they respond to 911 calls given the inherent dangers of the job, Arradondo testified.

But repeatedly reminding officers about potential threats can be harmful, he said, causing them to approach most encounters with “mind-set (that) can actually create and compound trauma for them.”

During his cross-examination, defense attorney Peter Wold pointed out that Arradondo wouldn’t have necessarily learned about every new piece of evidence in the case.

“There’s no reason for somebody to call you and say, ‘There is an ambush,’ is there?” Wold asked.

“I don’t believe so,” Arradondo said.

Earlier in the hearing, prosecutors said that they intended to show more body camera footage from the scene, including that of Ty Jindra, one of the first officers to respond after the shooting occurred.

Harrity activated his camera after the shooting, as both he and Noor tried to revive Damond; the footage will also be shown during his testimony, which is expected to come this week.