Under the latest overhaul of the Minneapolis Police Department’s body camera policy, officers will be required to activate their recording devices well before arriving on the scene of an emergency, officials announced on Wednesday.

Officers will now have to switch on their cameras at least two blocks away from the “service location,” according to the new rules, unveiled at a joint news conference Wednesday morning with police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey. If dispatched to a location less than two blocks away, officers must activate their cameras immediately.

The revisions also call for discipline for officers who violate the rules and lay out measures to prevent the miscategorization of case numbers, the two leaders told reporters at the University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach Center, or UROC, in north Minneapolis.

The move followed public outcry after department officials admitted at a hearing earlier this year that they still were not tracking whether officers were routinely activating their cameras, as requested by the City Council.

Last fall, a city audit found that officers were frequently leaving their cameras off while responding to calls. The report concluded that most of the problems stemmed from a lack of accountability for officers who skirted department rules on activating and deactivating the cameras appropriately.

Department critics pounced on the findings, arguing that the officers’ noncompliance was limiting the cameras’ usefulness as an accountability tool.

Officials at the time pledged to fix the problem.