An image depicting two Minnetonka High School students doing a Nazi salute and clutching a sign with references to Adolf Hitler was widely condemned as anti-Semitic as it spread on social media Thursday night, prompting a note from the school to parents.

Principal Jeff Erikson sent an e-mail to students and staff denouncing the post, saying that the “deeply offensive message in no way aligns with our school core values: do the right thing and represent us well.”

He did not outline what the message said, but assured parents that it had been removed. Data privacy laws prevent school administrators from identifying the students involved or any disciplinary actions they may face. “Please know that we take this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring a safe, positive environment for all students,” Erikson said.

The photo, which was posted to a private Instagram, shows a teenage girl and boy doing a Nazi salute as they clasp an apparent invitation to the school’s annual Valentine’s Day dance, called Sweethearts.

“Sweethearts would be a Hit(ler) w/you, and I could Nazi myself going w/anybody else. Be Mein? Yes or Nein,” the poster reads.

The girl posted the photo with the caption: “Also I would like to state I am not anti-Semitic in any way, I hate all races equally.”

If the message was meant to be a joke, many weren’t laughing.

“Such images both insult the memory of Hitler’s victims, as well as the heroic Minnesotans who fought to defeat Nazism,” said Steve Hunegs, executive director of Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC).“We look forward to working in partnership with the Minnetonka School District to support their Jewish students and families in the face of such blatant anti-Semitism.”

The post comes less than one year after the JCRC organized a school assembly for students to hear from local Holocaust survivor Judith Meisel. On Thursday night, the advocacy organization offered to provide additional Holocaust education resources for the district.

Jewish groups have become alarmed about the lack of Holocaust knowledge among young adults. A recent New York Times survey found that two-thirds of American millennials do not know what Auschwitz was.

“Our foundation as a school community is built on respect, kindness and consideration to others,” Erikson said. “Our work in this area is ongoing, and it is one of our highest priorities. As a greater school community, I ask that you continue the dialogue around these core values. As a school, we will do so, as well.”

This is not the first major blunder involving a high school dance proposal.

In 2017, a Burnsville High School student came under fire for an offensive poster he used to ask a black student to Homecoming.

The sign read: “You may be picking cotton but I’m picking you. Homecoming?”

School officials later learned it was meant to be a gag between friends, who were surprised about the negative reaction.