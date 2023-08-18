Four teenagers arrested after crashing a stolen Kia during a police pursuit in Edina have been released from custody as prosecutors weigh charges against two of them.

The crash through a highway fence and into a tree occurred shortly after 9 a.m. on Aug. 12 near an entrance ramp from France Avenue onto eastbound Hwy. 62.

Eden Prairie police spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz said two of those arrested were 16 years old, one was 17 and one was 15. All have since been released, Lorenz said.

Nicholas Kimball, spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, said prosecutors received the case about noon Thursday from police, who want one of the teens to face a felony charge and the other a misdemeanor count.

The pursuit began when sheriff's deputies from Carver County asked Eden Prairie police to assist with the pursuit of the SUV, which was fleeing while accompanied by a Toyota Camry, Lorenz said.

Eden Prairie officers spotted the two vehicles speeding eastbound on Hwy. 212 near Prairie Center Drive, Lorenz said.

The SUV drove over "stop sticks" put on the highway by the State Patrol, veered to the right, crashed through a fence and spun into a tree, the spokeswoman said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic video showed numerous law enforcement vehicles converge on the wreckage and officers emerging with guns drawn.

The Camry, later determined by police to also be stolen, continued to flee east on Hwy. 62 without being caught, she said.

Kias and Hyundais have been easy pickings in Minnesota and across the nation in recent years for thieves to steal, often for the opportunity to joyride or drive recklessly.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said this week that he and six fellow attorneys general in the United States are urging the federal court overseeing a consumer class-action settlement involving Hyundai and Kia to strengthen the terms by requiring the companies to recall or buy back their theft-prone vehicles and equip them with engine-immobilizer technology that they currently lack.

Ellison's statement pointed out that Kias and Hyundais stolen last year in Minneapolis were involved in five homicides, 13 shootings, 36 robberies and 265 crashes. He said that one of the crashes, in December, proved fatal for a 14-year-old boy who was behind the wheel of a Kia near N. 39th Avenue and Upton avenues.