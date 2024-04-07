Three people are believed to have been injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Lions Park in Golden Valley, police said.
Officers responded to Lions Park around 4 a.m. after several callers reported shots fired, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said in an email to the Star Tribune.
One man found at Lions Park wounded by gunfire was taken to a hospital, Green said. Golden Valley police later learned two victims found in Brooklyn Park had gunshot wounds believed to be connected to the Golden Valley incident.
The conditions of the victims are unknown and the shooting is under investigation.
