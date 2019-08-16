Minneapolis police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a man was found fatally shot Friday morning on the North Side.

Officers and paramedics were sent to the 3200 block of Lyndale Avenue N. about 1:05 a.m. after dispatchers received a ShotSpotter notification and got a 911 call at the same time.

Upon arrival, police found the victim lying on the street. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where he died, said police spokesman John Elder.

Homicide detectives spoke with a number of people in the area in an effort to learn what might have led to the shooting. Members of the Minneapolis Crime Lab collected evidence from the scene, Elder said.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No one has been arrested, Elder said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This was the third homicide in Minneapolis this week and the 22nd this year.