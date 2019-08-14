Authorities say the man who was found dead on a bike path in Minneapolis was stabbed and was not picked out at random, authorities said Wednesday.

Burka O. Mohammed, 21, of Minneapolis, was identified Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as the man whose body was spotted by police while on routine patrol late Monday in the 200 block of West River Parkway near the Franklin Avenue Bridge.

Mohammed had multiple stab wounds, the examiner’s office revealed in what is being classified as a homicide.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in connection with the death but said Wednesday that he was not a random target.

Anybody with information is asked to call authorities at 1-800-222-8477.