Minneapolis police on routine patrol late Monday found a man dead on a bike path.

Officers were in the 200 block of West River Road shortly before midnight when they spotted the man lying unconscious and with no heartbeat on a bike path.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had suffered trauma and was not breathing when officers found him, said Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Officers immediately started CPR, and paramedics were called to the scene to render aid, but efforts to save the man were unsuccessful

Investigators canvassed the area and spoke with people in hopes of learning what led to the man’s death. The Minneapolis Police Department Crime Lab also responded to the scene.

Anybody with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477.