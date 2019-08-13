Police in northeast Minneapolis are investigating after a body was discovered on a railroad bridge.

Investigators got a 911 call around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday about “a person down on a bridge” in the area of 16th Avenue and NE. Marshall Street, said Sgt. Darcy Horn.

Responding officers found a man on a railroad bridge near the intersection. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few other details were immediately available, but Horn confirmed the death and called it “suspicious.”

Members of the police department’s crime lab and homicide investigators are talking with people in the area.

Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.