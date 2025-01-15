With Greenland rising as a tourist destination, Minnesotans can visit for less than $1,000

The next vessel to take the title of world’s largest cruise ship is headed to Florida. Coming in at more than 250,000 gross tons, Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas will be incrementally bigger than Icon of the Seas, which debuted in 2024 and can sail with 10,000 people on board. It has a six-slide water park among nine neighborhoods. Unique features on Star of the Seas will be “Back to the Future: The Musical” on top of new productions for its ice rink and signature AquaTheater. The ship will also introduce the high-end Lincoln Park Supper Club themed to 1930s-era Chicago. The ship’s maiden voyage is Aug. 31 with seven-night alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries on tap.