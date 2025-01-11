Banks: You call that customer service?

UnitedHealth Group, a Minnesota-based conglomerate of which UnitedHealthcare is a division, is big enough and controversial enough — and impenetrable enough — to inspire the sort of plot that Grisham might write, but the answer turned out to be the latter. The shooting suspect, Luigi Mangione, was a privileged lone lupine, perhaps disgruntled over coverage denials or just in general, getting his revenge and hoping to send a message in the process — perhaps. Or maybe he was just off his rocker. Or now wants a future jury to think so.