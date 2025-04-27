Burcum: About that so-called ‘pill penalty’

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
If two “End the Pill Penalty” flyers have reached my dusty rural mailbox, chances are many Minnesotans have received these Big Pharma-friendly missives, too.
The flyers almost got tossed with other junk mail. But I took a closer look because they seemed out of season, so to speak. The 2024 election ended months ago, and along with it the constant stream of mailings denigrating or canonizing candidates.
The pill penalty flyers look just like those election communications, with big bold headlines and breathless calls to action. The ones I received urged me to “Eliminate the Biden Pill Penalty.” A QR code conveniently takes you to a website where you can email your congressional representatives.
For those thinking about taking this step, please consider additional context before becoming an unwitting lobbyist for drug manufacturers. Ostensibly, the “end the pill penalty” campaign is about protecting the development of new medical treatments.
A more skeptical view: The pill penalty campaign is about protecting pharmaceutical profits from the federal government sensibly wielding its vast purchasing power to drive down drug costs through price negotiation.
The pill penalty campaign is also misguided and ill-timed. There’s a far more massive threat to medical breakthroughs right now: the sweeping research cuts and freezes put in place under President Donald Trump’s administration.