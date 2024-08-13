The first thread unravels on its own. While searching for a good blueberry patch, Cork’s grandson, Waaboo, has a vision. Like others in his Ojibwe family, Waaboo can see spirits. His vision leads to a buried body beneath the berries. Working together, Cork and his son-in-law, Daniel, tug some more. Eventually, their investigation untangles the knotted strands of a missing white girl and a missing Ojibwe girl, and the terrible reality that missing white girls get the headlines more than the hundreds of missing indigenous ones.