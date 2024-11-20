Despite the odd choice of the label “department” — a term usually used to describe a federal agency such as the Treasury Department — the Trump transition team announcement said DOGE would be outside the government. This shift of DOGE to outside the government was probably motivated by Musk and Ramaswamy both seeking to avoid the divestiture of financial assets that would be required for them to comply with ethics rules inside the government. Establishing DOGE as a department inside the government would have required these two men, and everyone else working for DOGE, to comply with the criminal conflict of interest statute, 18 U.S. Code 208, which prohibits any federal employee from participating in a government matter, including industrywide regulations, federal contracts and other matters, that has an effect on their financial interest. Failing to divest from the conflict creating assets or recuse from matters where conflicts arise can be a felony.