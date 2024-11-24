'Wicked' and 'Gladiator' make gravity-defying theater debuts

Though ''Wicked'' will face some direct competition from ''Moana 2,'' it would seem better set up for a long and lucrative run in theaters than ''Gladiator II.'' Though some have dinged ''Wicked'' for running long, at 2 hours and 40 minutes, the film has had mostly stellar reviews. Audiences gave it an ''A'' on CinemaScore. The reception for ''Wicked'' has been strong enough that Oscar prognosticators expect it to be a contender for best picture at the Academy Awards, among other categories.