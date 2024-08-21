Why wasn't Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?

''I do think that they protect top players. By ‘protecting' — they're going to keep the secret for a couple months. They're going to keep certain things secret if you're a top player, because they don't want the press, the player doesn't want the press. It's all going to come out in three months, anyway,'' said Chris Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam champion who is now an ESPN analyst. ''I do think there's some protection there, (more) than if you were Joe Smith, ranked 400 in the world.''