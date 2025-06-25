Sports

Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Atlanta's Truist Park

Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 14.

The Associated Press
June 25, 2025 at 11:25PM

NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters to compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta's Truist Park on July 14.

Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will be in the derby for the third time.

He lost to the Mets' Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, then lost to the Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Journey man: Mets pitcher Jonathan Pintaro takes improbable path to majors

Some players take unusual paths to the big leagues. And then there is the journey of Jonathan Pintaro.

Sports

Trump administration says California must bar trans girls from girls sports

Sports

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, in ESPN interview, says league taking serious look at Achilles tears