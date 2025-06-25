Brewers' Misiorowski continues history-making start to his career by outperforming Pirates' Skenes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski made an extra effort to avoid getting caught up in all the hype surrounding the rookie flamethrower's highly anticipated matchup with Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes.
''It was just one of those things that you wanted to try and calm yourself down as much as possible and stay off the Internet because I feel like everything I swiped was me and Skenes, me and Skenes, me and Skenes,'' Misiorowski said after the Brewers' 4-2 victory over the Pirates on Wednesday. ''I had to mute it, turn it off.''
The way he's pitching, Misiorowski better get accustomed to the extra attention.
After throwing five shutout innings to outperform the 2024 NL rookie of the year, Misiorowski owns a 3-0 record and 1.13 earned run average. The three hits Misiorowski has allowed thus far is the fewest by any major league pitcher through his first three career starts with a minimum of 16 innings pitched since at least 1901, according to Sportradar.
Plenty of history was made Wednesday.
According to Sportradar, Misiorowski averaged 99.5 mph and Skenes averaged 98.5 on their fastballs. That represented the highest combined fastball velocity by two starting pitchers in the same game since at least 2009.
Misiorowski reached at least 100 mph on 19 of his 74 pitches — reaching a career-best peak of 102.4 — and Skenes got to 100 mph once out of 78 pitches. Since at least 2009, this marked the most combined 100-mph pitches by opposing starters for any game in which both reached that threshold at least once.
''I've watched plenty of his games,'' Misiorowski said of Skenes. ''It's awesome to face a guy like that and really compare yourself to some of the best.''