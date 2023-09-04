The field is set for this fall's Minneapolis election, where the entire City Council will be on the ballot.

Of the council's 13 seats, all but one are contested. Two of those seats are open because two veteran council members — Lisa Goodman and Andrew Johnson — aren't seeking re-election.

Even though he's not on the ballot, Mayor Jacob Frey has a stake: Currently, a majority of the council is aligned with him, but the more progressive members of the council are hoping to change that, armed with a slate of candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

How it all shakes out could determine in the coming years whether Minneapolis adopts a strict rent control policy, whether it passes sweeping protections for Uber and Lyft drivers, and how it approaches police funding.

Early voting begins Sept. 22. Election Day is Nov. 7. Winners are determined by ranked choice voting. Each will serve a two-year term; the 2025 election will be for four-year terms.

No questions will appear on the ballot; each voter will see only one race. Ward boundaries have been redrawn following the once-a-decade census, so some voters may live in different wards than in the last city election.

Here are the candidates who have filed: