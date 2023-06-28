In a contentious maneuver backed by fewer than half its members, the Minneapolis City Council on Wednesday appears to have killed any prospects for rent control appearing on the November ballot.

The development was possible only because three Muslim members were absent Wednesday in observance of the Eid al-Adha holiday, which added to the drama and fueled condemnation from rent control supporters.

The vote appeared on the council agenda as a largely procedural task, referring the issue to a committee as it inched toward a potential ballot question for voters. But there's never been agreement by enough council members or Mayor Jacob Frey on what that question would ask, so it's never been clear whether it would actually reach the ballot this year.

A majority of council members has supported pressing forward with the process. But with three pro-rent control council members — Aisha Chughtai, Jamal Osman and Jeremiah Ellison — absent Wednesday, opponents suddenly had the ability to quash the issue.

Wednesday's vote went like this:

Five council members voted to kill rent control on the November ballot: Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Lisa Goodman, Emily Koski, and Council Vice President Linea Palmisano.

Four voted to keep it alive: Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jason Chavez, and Council President Andrea Jenkins.

Council Member Andrew Johnson abstained.

The council meeting was initially scheduled more than a year ago to be held on Wednesday rather than the usual Thursday date, in order to accommodate the Eid celebration. But the holiday, which is set based on the sighting of the moon, is subject to a degree of uncertainty that far out, and observations in Minneapolis were being held Wednesday.

According to City Clerk Casey Carl, the first time anyone raised the concern was on Monday — too late to change the date of the meeting under state law.

This is a developing story. Follow startribune.com for further updates.