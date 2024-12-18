Swedish meatballs are having a moment in Twin Cities restaurants

Talk about a restaurant that knows its audience. At a recent visit, lutefisk dinner was the daily special at the daytime cafe, and rosettes and krumkake were flying out of the bakery case. Lingonberry sauce and drink mixers were available for purchase, as were gnomes, lefse and lefse-scented candles. It was hard not to get caught up in the Nordic moment, hence the Swedish meatballs. There’s the standard version, served over mashed potatoes, but we opted for the “stroganoff,” served over noodles with a slice of garlic toast and lingonberries. The meatballs were tender, the creamy gravy flavorful, and the lingonberries a tart foil for the rich meal. Not only is it a solid entry in the local Swedish meatball canon, it’s a relative bargain, too. (N.H.)