Competitors from across the country are heading to Minneapolis for the chance to represent the United States in the Summer Olympics in Paris next month. Athletes, families, friends and fans who converge in downtown Minneapolis — at Target Center and the Convention Center — might need a little sustenance, whether it's a hearty, day-brightening breakfast, an evening cocktail to wind down or a little lunch between events. We have you covered. Here's where to eat and drink in downtown during the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.

The "petals" on the glazed old fashioned doughnuts from Cardigan "catch" the vanilla bean glaze.

Coffee and breakfast

Nicollet Diner

This 24-hour diner is good to go anytime, with a stack of pancakes or a hot plate of corned beef hash. And it's just a short walk from the Convention Center.

1333 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thenicolletdiner.com

Gray Fox Coffee

This playful cafe with richly detailed latte art offers coffee drinks that double as Instagram fodder, with gold leaf accents and stunning foam foxes. And it's located halfway between the two trial venues.

901 Marquette Av. S., Mpls., grayfoxcoffee.com

Cardigan Donuts

Home to the moistest Old Fashioned around, this bakery has two locations, one in City Center (closer to Target Center) and another at the skyway level of the IDS Center, which also serves ice cream doughnut sandwiches. At the IDS location, enjoy views of the famed Crystal Court (known for its "Mary Tyler Moore Show" cameo) while enjoying a glazed masterpiece.

City Center 40 S. 7th St.; IDS 80 S. 8th St., Mpls., cardigandonuts.com

Hell's Kitchen

Breakfast is the star of the show at this restaurant, which is open all day. Famous for its lemon ricotta hotcakes and Mahnomin porridge, there's a lot to love about this subterranean eatery with a full bar. The décor leans into the name, with macabre artwork, but the vibe is chill and comfy.

80 S. 9th St., Mpls. hellskitcheninc.com

Keys at the Foshay

Keys is a local breakfast favorite with several outposts in the metro, known for its diner-style comforts early in the day through lunch. Visit this one on the ground floor of the historic Foshay Tower, which is also home to the W Minneapolis hotel and the beloved Minneapolis steakhouse Manny's, if you're looking for meatier all-day fare in a central location.

114 S. 9th St., Mpls., keyscafe.com.

Treats Cereal Bar & Boba

Cereal-infused ice cream sundaes and shakes, boba and matcha lattes, fruit teas and waffles offer all-day snacking at this mini-Minnesota chain located on the edge of the trendy North Loop neighborhood, walkable from Target Center.

314 N. 2nd St., Mpls., treatsmn.com

The views are stunning inside and out at Ann Ahmed's Gai Noi in Loring Park.

Casual lunch and dinner

Band Box Diner

Have lunch inside this vintage 1930s diner with classic short-order fare, including egg sandwiches, burgers and fries.

729 S. 10th St., Mpls.

Gai Noi

A short walk from the Convention Center, the newest restaurant from James Beard Award-nominated chef Ann Ahmed serves a menu of Lao favorites, including her famous fried basil wings. Open from lunch through late night, it also has one of the most beautiful rooftop patios in the city, overlooking Loring Park.

1610 Harmon Place, Mpls., gainoimpls.com

Brit's Pub

It's not summer without a visit to the rooftop at Brit's Pub. With lawn bowling, English-style pub fare and a vibrant green space in the heart of the city, it's easy to see why. Stop by for lunch or dinner and a pint by the greens or on the sidewalk patio downstairs.

1110 Nicollet Mall, britspub.com

Devil's Advocate

Partway between the two venues, this easygoing restaurant got its start with meatballs, and you'll still find them on the menu in various preparations: on pizza, on a sub, in lasagna. And there's plenty aside from meatballs, including salads and grain bowls, pastas, steaks and burgers. The kitchen is open till midnight.

1070 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., devilsadvocatemn.com

Pizza Luce

Italian classics, Minnesota-style, can easily feed a family. Pizzas come in creative combinations, and most can be made gluten-free and vegan. For night owls, this outpost of the popular pizza chain sells by the slice until 2:30 a.m. daily.

119 N. 4th St., Mpls., pizzaluce.com

Greg's a hunger crusher. Who knew Hot Cheetos were what's missing in a wrap sandwich? Find the sandwich at Wrap in Graze food hall.

Graze Provisions + Libations

This North Loop dining hall lets you sample many excellent local vendors in one place. Must tries: the Hmong sausage from Union Hmong Kitchen, the burger from Two Mixed Up, a fully loaded Soul Bowl, perfectly executed wrap sandwiches from Wrap, and ice cream from Dream Creamery.

520 N. 4th St., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com

The raw bar at 801 Fish is worth a stop, and be sure to save room for dessert.

Celebratory meals

Zelo

This beloved Italian restaurant has long been a favorite lunch and happy hour stop. Grab a dinner reservation for a woodfire pizza, calamari or pear and Gorgonzola salad. It's a good in-between walk from the Convention Center to Target Center.

831 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., zelompls.com

801 Fish

Glittering seascape mosaics make a pretty setting for fresh, seafood-centered fare. Insiders know to save room for dessert. Sweets from pastry chef Jeremy Intille (recently featured on a Food Network baking competition) cannot be missed. Open from lunch through dinner and drinks. And if seafood isn't your thing, 801 Steakhouse is right across the street.

800 Nicollet Mall, 612-234-6700, 801fish.com

Murray's

Follow the neon sign to the steakhouse that's been serving downtown Minneapolis since the 1940s. An icon of the city's dining scene, order the famous butter knife steak, and don't skip the raspberry pie.

26 S. 6th St., Mpls., murraysrestaurant.com

Fhima's

Dining at this Art Deco stunner feels like an occasion. Long tables, intimate booths and a gorgeous bar accommodate everyone from large parties to solo diners. Order the crowd-pleasing burger or croque monsieur for lunch, or go with chef/owner David Fhima's family recipe tagine and some Moroccan mint tea for the full experience at dinnertime.

40 S. 7th St., Mpls., fhimasmpls.com

The impressive dining room at Mara at the Four Seasons Minneapolis.

Mara

This gilded dining room and its old Hollywood bar are two of the most beautiful rooms in Minneapolis hospitality, at the base of the Four Seasons hotel. Enjoy Mediterranean fare from chef Gavin Kaysen for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's a bit of a walk, but only a 4-minute Uber ride from the Convention Center.

245 Hennepin Av. S., mararestaurantandbar.com