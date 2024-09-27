When a yarmulke feels like a target: Navigating Jewish life in a fractured world

“Hi friends — As I am sure you all know, there is a lot going on right now in the Middle East that is causing pain and strife for Jewish people. As a result, it has become increasingly dangerous and scary to be Jewish, not just in other countries but here in the U.S. as well,” she told them in an email. “Avi, the kids, and I have felt incredibly welcomed and safe in our neighborhood since the day we moved in, and we love that we all look out for each other. We are just asking that you all look out for us a little more in the coming days and weeks.”