Minnesota dogs have always worked. The story and pictures of Melissa Hortman and her family dog, Gilbert, reminded me of this fact. The Minnesota Historical Society has photographs of dachshunds from Zimmerman working as entertainers during World War II, and of Duke, a dog that operated a cream separator on a Minnesota dairy farm in the same era. Dakota and Ojibwe people also used dogs to carry household equipment by toboggan. Minnesotans still train hunting dogs.
What Minnesotans perhaps do not realize is that our state played a huge role in developing service dogs in this country a century ago. Hortman and her family were carrying on this selfless volunteer work before she and her husband, Mark, along with Gilbert, died earlier this month.
I became aware of this legacy when my son, the filmmaker Frankie McNamara, was in high school and participated in the State History Day. Frankie had received a service dog, a black lab named Hunter, from Hearing and Service Dogs of Minnesota. Frankie has muscular dystrophy. Hunter was the best dog, helped Frankie with everyday tasks and became a beloved member of our household. He arrived at age 2, after living with a puppy raiser like Hortman.
What we did not know at the time, but learned through Frankie’s research, is that guide dogs for the blind originated in Minnesota.
“Mr. Sinykin is an artist in his work.”