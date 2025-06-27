Opinion: Gilbert, Lux and Rex: A century of service dogs helping disabled Minnesotans

“On a day in the early 1920s, John L. Sinykin, then president of a Twin City wholesale drug firm, was returning by train from Washington, D.C. His attention was arrested by a blind man, groping his way down the aisle to the water fountain and back. Although Sinykin did not know it then, this brief incident involving an anonymous blind man was to change his life radically and give birth to a far-reaching program of concrete help for these handicapped persons. His achievements, despite many obstacles, should have earned for him the highest honors, for he was indeed the American pioneer in this work. Yet, he is largely an unsung hero, not even locally well known for his work.”