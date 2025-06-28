Opinion: ‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
These “No Kings” demonstrations of recent weeks are certainly very much in the American tradition, aren’t they? How could they not be, since we once fought a war to rid ourselves of rule under the thumb of King George III of England? But wait a minute. Strangely enough, such rallies — and placards — seem to pretty much be a new thing. How to explain it?
Maybe the answer goes something like this. Right from the outset we have expected and appreciated energy on the part of our chief executives. In fact, that very word “energy,” as in presidents exhibiting such, appears in the Federalist Papers defense and promotion of an independent, perhaps even a sometimes kingly, executive.
That expectation — and appreciation — is reflected in our rankings of “great” and “near great” presidents. Pick your poll among historians and who appears at the top of such lists. It might be either Washington, Lincoln or Franklin D. Roosevelt. No matter who leads that short list, the other two would likely rank no worse than No. 2 or 3.
Harvard historians Arthur Schlesinger Sr. and Arthur Schlesinger Jr. both asked their fellow academics to rank American presidents. The senior Schlesinger did so in 1948, and his son followed suit many years later. Leading the “great” on both lists was the aforementioned threesome, who were followed by Wilson, Jackson and Jefferson. Remember when Minnesota’s DFL would hold its annual Jefferson-Jackson Day dinner?
And others among the near-great? Here, there is much variation, but often appearing on such lists are Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, James K. Polk and Lyndon Johnson, energetic presidents all. Maybe they were even occasionally kingly presidents on the model of the out-and-out greats when you stop and think about it.
So perhaps the recent flurry of “no kings” demonstrations is actually a protest against past American presidents and the historians who have admired them. Maybe this was also a belated call to action against George Washington, who to date is the only sitting American president to lead troops into battle, which he did — and not against a foreign enemy — but against his fellow Americans when he moved to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. Slapped with an excise tax on whiskey, farmers in western Pennsylvania had taken up arms, since whiskey had been their medium of exchange in the absence of hard currency. They had to be put down, didn’t they?