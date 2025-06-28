Opinion: ‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had?

So perhaps the recent flurry of “no kings” demonstrations is actually a protest against past American presidents and the historians who have admired them. Maybe this was also a belated call to action against George Washington, who to date is the only sitting American president to lead troops into battle, which he did — and not against a foreign enemy — but against his fellow Americans when he moved to suppress the Whiskey Rebellion of 1794. Slapped with an excise tax on whiskey, farmers in western Pennsylvania had taken up arms, since whiskey had been their medium of exchange in the absence of hard currency. They had to be put down, didn’t they?