Counterpoint: No, murder and attempted murder are not ‘populist’ violence

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
We were disappointed to read the Star Tribune’s repetition (front page, June 23) of Professor Robert Pape’s misguided characterization of murder targeting Minnesota political leaders as “violent populism.” Let us be clear. Murder and attempted murder of Minnesota legislators and their family members are not “populism.” They are the exact opposite.
The murder and attempted murder of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and state Sen. John Hoffman were a direct attack on the voice of the populace (people). Hortman and Hoffman were elected to represent the people in free and fair popular votes.
Their murder and attempted murder were an arrogant use of violence by one person to put his own, twisted attitudes above the ideals and opinions of the tens of thousands of people who voted for legislators to act on their behalf.
Hortman led with respect, intelligence, grace and humor. She sought and achieved both compromise and progress and believed that all Minnesotans were part of one civic community. She cared about our clean water, our sustainable energy future, and the health and welfare of all Minnesotans — not just the powerful ones. Hoffman, who survived the attack, has repeatedly voted and introduced legislation to protect ordinary Minnesotans, including people with disabilities and people seeking to adopt. He is anything but an advocate for the “elite.”
Melissa’s husband, Mark Hortman, was a hardworking, authentic and passionate family man with interests in home brewing, fostering service dogs, and anything tech-related. John’s wife, Yvette Hoffman, is an educational support professional in an elementary school where she’s known for her warmth and patience with kindergartners.
The inaccurate labeling of the murder of Melissa and Mark Hortman and attempted murder of John and Yvette Hoffman as “violent populism” is just wrong. The correct word for violence against these legislators and their loved ones is “terrorism.” It is the extreme and unlawful use of violence and intimidation against civilians in the pursuit of political aims.