Commentaries

Counterpoint: No, murder and attempted murder are not ‘populist’ violence

After shootings of public officials and their families, the governor and Minnesota Legislature can take steps to truly engage the populace.

June 28, 2025 at 1:29PM
DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband, Mark, and their Golden Retriever Gilbert laid in state in the Capitol Rotunda on June 27 in St. Paul. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

We were disappointed to read the Star Tribune’s repetition (front page, June 23) of Professor Robert Pape’s misguided characterization of murder targeting Minnesota political leaders as “violent populism.” Let us be clear. Murder and attempted murder of Minnesota legislators and their family members are not “populism.” They are the exact opposite.

The murder and attempted murder of Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and state Sen. John Hoffman were a direct attack on the voice of the populace (people). Hortman and Hoffman were elected to represent the people in free and fair popular votes.

Their murder and attempted murder were an arrogant use of violence by one person to put his own, twisted attitudes above the ideals and opinions of the tens of thousands of people who voted for legislators to act on their behalf.

Hortman led with respect, intelligence, grace and humor. She sought and achieved both compromise and progress and believed that all Minnesotans were part of one civic community. She cared about our clean water, our sustainable energy future, and the health and welfare of all Minnesotans — not just the powerful ones. Hoffman, who survived the attack, has repeatedly voted and introduced legislation to protect ordinary Minnesotans, including people with disabilities and people seeking to adopt. He is anything but an advocate for the “elite.”

Melissa’s husband, Mark Hortman, was a hardworking, authentic and passionate family man with interests in home brewing, fostering service dogs, and anything tech-related. John’s wife, Yvette Hoffman, is an educational support professional in an elementary school where she’s known for her warmth and patience with kindergartners.

The inaccurate labeling of the murder of Melissa and Mark Hortman and attempted murder of John and Yvette Hoffman as “violent populism” is just wrong. The correct word for violence against these legislators and their loved ones is “terrorism.” It is the extreme and unlawful use of violence and intimidation against civilians in the pursuit of political aims.

We will not accept it. We, the people, must stand together against murder and terrorism. As a first step, we must reject language that excuses or seems to normalize murder and attempted murder.

But we need to do more. To embrace the populism that Rep. Hortman stood for and Sen. Hoffman stands for, we must make it more difficult for future murderers and terrorists to attack Minnesota leaders and their families in their homes. We call upon the governor and the Legislature to convene a special session to fund personal security for our public servants and to make it more difficult for criminals to impersonate law enforcement.

In addition, we call upon the Legislature to open wide Minnesota hearing rooms at the State Capitol and nearby offices. Ban the possession of guns in these public buildings, screen for weapons, and then welcome the public to listen, speak up, and learn to cherish the process of civic and civil discussion in our democracy. We must demonstrate that Minnesota “populism” is found in the ballot box and the hearing room, never in the barrel of a gun.

Paula Maccabee is executive director of WaterLegacy. Steve Morse is executive director of Minnesota Environmental Partnership. Don Arnosti is a board member for WaterLegacy. John Siekmeier is president of the Minnesota Division of the Izaak Walton League of America.

about the writer

about the writer

Paula Maccabee, Steve Morse, Don Arnosti and John Siekmeier

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Counterpoint: No, murder and attempted murder are not ‘populist’ violence

card image

After shootings of public officials and their families, the governor and Minnesota Legislature can take steps to truly engage the populace.

Commentaries

Opinion: ‘No Kings’ but for the kingly presidents we’ve already had?

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: Gilbert, Lux and Rex: A century of service dogs helping disabled Minnesotans

card image