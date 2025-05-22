What we know and still don't know about a private plane's crash into a San Diego neighborhood

Authorities were investigating why a private plane crashed early Thursday in San Diego, killing two people, damaging homes and igniting cars in the U.S. military's largest housing neighborhood.
At least 100 residents were moved to a nearby elementary school serving as an evacuation center, the San Diego Police Department said.
The crash is under investigation by the federal National Transportation Safety Board.
The plane was headed from New Jersey to San Diego after a fueling stop in Kansas. It crashed about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive airport.
Authorities haven't shared any details about what led to the crash but said they were looking into whether the plane clipped a power line.
It's not yet known who was on board
Two people died in the crash, Assistant San Diego Fire Chief Dan Eddy said during a news conference. The plane could hold eight to 10 people but it's unclear how many were on board.
The plane is owned by Daviation LLC, based in Alaska, and its owner held a pilot's license, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Public records show the owner also had at least one address in San Diego. The Associated Press couldn't immediately reach the owner, his family or business partners.