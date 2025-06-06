Trump's new drone orders aim to counter threats while encouraging flying cars and supersonic flights

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump wants to counter the threats drones pose to national security under new rules released Friday, while also aiming to make it easier for Americans to fly faster than the speed of sound and expedite the development of the flying cars of the future.
The three executive orders will encourage the Federal Aviation Administration to expedite rules to allow companies to use drones beyond their operators' line of sight, while also imposing restrictions meant to help protect against terrorism, espionage and public safety threats.
Drones are already used in a variety of ways, including bolstering search and rescue operations, applying fertilizer, inspecting power lines and railroad bridges, and even delivering packages.
But the war in Ukraine has highlighted how drones could be used in a military or terrorist attack — a concern as the World Cup and Olympics approach in the U.S. There also have been espionage cases where drones have been used to surveil sensitive sites. And White House officials said drones are being used to smuggle drugs over the border, and there are concerns about the potential for a disastrous collision between a drone and an airliner around an airport.
''These orders also address the growing threat of criminal, terrorist and foreign misuse of drones in U.S. airspace. We have a responsibility to protect and restore airspace sovereignty,'' said Michael Kratsios, assistant to the president and director of the White House office of Science and Technology Policy.
Moving to protect the U.S. from the increasing threat of drones
With major events like the World Cup scheduled in the U.S. next year, Sebastian Gorka, senior director for counterterrorism on the National Security Council, said it's crucial to protect the airspace above large public events. A federal task force will be created to review drone threats and existing terrorism task forces will look at drones.
''Drones are a disruptive technology. They have an amazing potential for both good and ill,'' Gorka said. ''We will increase the enforcement of current laws to deter two types of individuals: evildoers and idiots — the clueless and the careless.''