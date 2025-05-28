What we know -- and don't know -- about who will be able to get COVID-19 shots

Want a COVID-19 vaccination this fall? For many Americans, it's not clear how easy it will be to get one – or if they've lost the choice.
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was a longtime anti-vaccine activist, said this week that the shots are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women, usurping a decision normally made by scientific experts, not political appointees.
The announcement follows an earlier Trump administration step to limit COVID-19 vaccinations among healthy people under age 65.
Until now, the U.S. – following guidance from independent experts who advise the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – has recommended yearly COVID-19 vaccinations for everyone age 6 months and older.
Together, the moves have left health experts, vaccine makers and insurers uncertain about what to advise and what comes next.
''It's going to add a lot of confusion overall,'' said Ajay Sethi, an epidemiologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
How can I get a COVID-19 shot for myself or my healthy child?
Some of this season's vaccine is still available. Insurance industry experts say if people had insurance coverage before Kennedy's announcement, it's highly unlikely that would have ended instantly based on the secretary's video announcement. That means if someone could find a shot, they'd likely be able to get one for now.