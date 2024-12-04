What Sarah Silverman will probably be watching when she checks into Mystic Lake Casino

A: Comedy and drama are both, at the core, about telling the truth. There are a lot of dramatic actors who are brilliant at comedy, but some put a kind of sauce on it when they don’t have to. Same when a comedian is doing drama. I remember doing a film years ago with Sarah Polley [2011′s “Take This Waltz”]. In my mind, drama was about talking really quietly. So when we were filming a scene, I was kind of whispering, even though we were on a bus. Then at lunch, I was telling Sarah a story and I was being big and loud and I realized, “Oh, that’s real life.” I mean, in “Maestro,” my character was big and boisterous. I remember that I always wanted to do drama, I always wanted to try all kinds of things. My agents would say I needed a tape of me doing it. I said, ‘What about “The Aristocrats?”’ (the 2005 documentary in which comedians share their versions of a very filthy joke). In my view, that was drama. It’s very odd that we put things into categories.