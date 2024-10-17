What does your congressman know that Trump’s senior staff doesn’t?

How about U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota’s Sixth District, who also endorsed Trump’s return to the White House? Certainly he must have some insights as to the character of Trump that John Bolton doesn’t. Bolton, the longtime conservative hawk and Trump’s hand-picked national security adviser, told CNN in August: “He can’t tell the difference between what’s true and what’s false. It’s not that he lies a lot, because to lie, you have to do it consciously. He just can’t tell the difference. So he makes up what he wants to say at any given time. If it happens to comport with what everybody else sees, well, that’s fine. And if it doesn’t comport with anybody else, he doesn’t really care, and he’s had decades of getting away with it. So in his mind, the truth is whatever he wants it to be.”