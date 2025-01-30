We’re fighting against Trump’s playbook in the Minnesota House

Also alarming is how vulnerable our institutions are to these anti-democratic tactics without precedent in Minnesota. For ten days, House Republicans illegally commandeered the House; conducting sham floor sessions, fake committee hearings and bogus bill introductions that looked to the public like “business as usual” when in fact, they were anything but. Despite the active constitutional challenges and the governor’s determination that the House is not constitutionally organized, some still showed up to participate in sham committee hearings and were unintentionally pulled into the fraud being perpetuated on the public and our democratic institutions.