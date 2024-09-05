A: Once you hear a warbling vireo, it’s easy to identify this species by its song — a repeat of 15 melodious notes, one of the prettiest and longest songs in the bird world. It’s described as fast and rollicking, repeated frequently near nesting sites, which are often near water. Warbling vireos are small and well-camouflaged, with gray-green feathers, so the bird’s song is its most distinctive feature (hear and see the bird here: www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Warbling_Vireo/). It’s in the same family as the red-eyed vireo but they’re very different birds. Some folks use a zippy mnemonic to remember the pattern of this bird’s long song: “If I see you, I will seize you, and I’ll squeeze you till you squirt.”