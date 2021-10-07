The Vikings meet the winless Lions in a game that takes on added importance because of the home team's 1-3 start. The Vikings schedule gets tougher after Sunday, which makes dropping Detroit to 0-5 a must-happen as the first step toward turning around the season.
Kickoff: Noon.
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 231, Vikings Radio Network
In-game score updates and stats
Ben Goessling's key match-ups and game prediction. (Coming later)
Mark Craig's Week 5 picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's Vikings mailbag
Lions scouting report
Point spreads, money lines, over-under
Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics
Lions: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics
Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan
Access Vikings podcast library
U.S. Bank Stadium bag and mask rules
Vikings coverage highlights
Defense regroups but could lose Pierce
Goessling: Vikings must get well vs. Detroit
RandBall: If may not matter if Vikings are as good as they think
Cook not injured, but 'playing through pain'
Why Vikings line was no match for Browns defense