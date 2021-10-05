Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense were grounded during Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Browns in a way that rekindled their worst moments together, from last year's loss to the Colts to most trips to Soldier Field, or a playoff game in San Francisco.

The culprits were as obvious as Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney streaking across your screen, repeatedly, into the Vikings backfield. The Vikings' lightweight offensive front was outclassed by a stronger defensive line, a story that unfolded again in front of coach Mike Zimmer no matter how many extra blockers they schemed up.

"Did we get pushed around today?" Zimmer said Sunday after the game. "Probably."

Below, we'll take a deeper look at how the Browns bulldozed the Vikings' front, throwing off their timing and creases in the run game while crushing Cousins and affecting his ability to find the open target. No quarterback was pressured more than Cousins — on 53.7% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus — during the Week 4 games (excluding Monday night). The winless Lions coming to town this week is just what the doctor ordered.

"You see guys just mauling people off the ball," Browns safety John Johnson told Cleveland reporters on Monday. "Offensive linemen are on the ground. It's just awesome."

1. The issues were present even during the opening touchdown drive, which required a long third-down touchdown pass from Cousins. Before fullback C.J. Ham needed to move the chains on fourth and short, coordinator Klint Kubiak called a power run on third down that should've resulted in a score — or at least the first down.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland (#72) is pulling as the second lead blocker for running back Dalvin Cook, who starts behind Ham. The Browns crowd nine defenders at the line. Note right tackle Brian O'Neill "down blocking" the defensive tackle, forming an initial double team with right guard Oli Udoh.

This was blocked well initially. Ham picks up the aggressive defensive back, while tight end Tyler Conklin gets enough of Clowney in a tough single block assignment. There's an alley.

Cleveland (#72) and receiver Adam Thielen double linebacker Mack Wilson (#51), but the problem seemingly arises when O'Neill (#75) doesn't peel off his double team quick enough to block linebacker Malcolm Smith (#56).

Smith sneaks behind O'Neill and wraps up Cook for a one-yard gain. If O'Neill blocks Smith, Cook needs to just evade a cornerback for a score.

—

2. Clowney had one tackle but he threw off the timing of run blocks, even by Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham. The Vikings finished this one with 65 rushing yards, the offense's fewest with Cook since the playoff loss in San Francisco to end the 2019 season. It was that kind of domination up front, and their best blockers were thrown off at times.

O'Neill (#75) lines up across from Clowney (#90) on this second down. Coordinator Klint Kubiak calls a fullback lead zone run to the strong side, where tight end Ben Ellefson is next to O'Neill. They'll try to hit the hole between O'Neill and Ellefson.

Clowney attacks O'Neill's inside shoulder, getting uphill quickly. O'Neill appears to do a strong job of recovering and walling off Clowney.

But Ham (#30), the lead blocker, hesitates when he sees Clowney's jersey burst through. This half-second stop throws off the timing in front of Cook.

Cook (#33) and Ham (#30) arrive at the same time to the hole, where they're met with two Browns defenders. Ham should be lead blocking one defender, leaving the other for Cook to shake, but instead Cook leaps backward and is tackled for a one-yard gain.

—

3. The Browns varied pressure schemes, twisting defensive linemen to produce free runners at Cousins and force throwaways. But sometimes Garrett just used brute strength to work past left tackle Rashod Hill, who had perhaps the roughest game of all linemen.

The Vikings adjusted by the end of the third quarter, putting as many as three blockers on Garrett (#95) during a max-protection call to produce a shot play.

Below, the Browns bring a five-man rush with corner Denzel Ward (#21) running a "green dog blitz" out of man-to-man coverage. It's a technique where a defender blitzes after his assignment — tight end Tyler Conklin (#83) — stays in to pass block. Ward forces Cousins to climb the pocket, where he's met by Garrett for the sack.

Cousins actually did well against the blitz. It's when he'd confidently attack downfield without a safety lurking on both sides of the field. He completed three of his longest passes to gain 20, 20, and 22 yards when facing an extra rusher, including sideline jump balls to Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn. When the Browns dropped seven and rushed just four (or fewer), Cousins averaged just 4.6 yards on 30 passes.

The Vikings are trying to produce a shot play to either receivers Adam Thielen or Jefferson; they're Cousins' only options downfield. Cleveland (#72) assists Hill on the inside, while Ham (#30) helps on the outside, theoretically. It's a triple-team block on Garrett.

But Garrett uses a "long-arm" technique into a bull rush, using his strength to throw Hill off balance. Cleveland appears to barely affect Garrett. Ham is no help as an outside chip, since Garrett goes through Hill — not around him.

—

4. Cousins didn't have great feel in the pocket by the second half, when he missed a wide-open Osborn on a manageable third-and-3. What's puzzling is the Browns' obvious single-high safety alignment, albeit in a dime package that has six defensive backs geared toward stopping the pass.

But the deep safety is cheating toward Cousins' right, where Cousins looks toward Jefferson on a go route. They had success on these routes, but Cousins maybe locked onto his guy too long here.

Hill (#69) is singled up on Garrett (#95), with Conklin offering no chip before he releases into a route. As the play develops, Thielen (#19) draws too much attention on a crossing route as the Browns try to defend the short third down. Two defensive backs, including safety M.J. Stewart who eventually bails to catch Osborn, jump Thielen's route. Missing the mistake, Cousins looks to his right as Osborn (#17) runs open downfield.

Cousins doesn't make any subtle moves to buy space in the pocket, instead tucking and running when he feels pressure from Garrett to his left. Udoh is also backed into his lap, but Cousins likely could've made this throw if he pulled the trigger right away. Instead, it's an effort sack for edge rusher Takk McKinley.

—

5. Kubiak's reliable counters to a strong pass rush — like the screen game — didn't work against the Browns, as the first two attempts fell incomplete. The first try, which opened the Vikings' second drive, was blown up by Clowney (#90) beating O'Neill (#75).

After an opening drive in which the Browns played exclusively two-deep safeties on passing downs, Kubiak tried to hit them underneath with this Cook (#33) screen. Receiver Justin Jefferson (#18) goes in motion before the snap, and Browns linebackers shift away from where Cook will set up for the catch and run.

O'Neill decides to use a 45-degree pass set against Clowney, seemingly trying to make quick contact with the edge rusher and buy Cousins some precious seconds.

But O'Neill's set is vulnerable to inside moves, which Clowney demonstrates with a jab step to his left and a quick rush inside that leaves O'Neill reaching right away. Cousins has no chance of completing this without somehow avoiding Clowney.