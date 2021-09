'Football Across Minnesota' debuts Monday from Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins Star Tribune readers will get a weekly football feast from the columnist who covers it all.

Vikings Vikings vs. Cincinnati at noon: Pregame information, in-game updates, stats and more Information about the season opener and links to follow to keep up with the action in Cincinnati

Vikings Reusse: Predictably, NFL opened season with too much attention on officiating From referee Shawn Hochuli as a center of attention to controversy over taunting, there were too many unnecessary distractions.

Vikings Game-by-game preview of the Vikings' 2021 season Matchups against the stout AFC North and the NFC West divisions complicate the Vikings' playoff quest.

Vikings Vikings kickers under Mike Zimmer: A brief and bumpy history Greg Joseph will be the fifth kicker to appear in a regular-season game for Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, who is entering his eighth season.

Vikings Vikings, Mike Zimmer have another big question mark at kicker New kicker Greg Joseph, a first-time starter, says he has a short memory, "and just that belief that I haven't reached my potential yet is exciting.

Listen Access Vikings: The Podcast Check out our weekly Vikings podcast, featuring Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand.

Vikings Linebacker Anthony Barr ruled out for Vikings' opener in Cincinnati Barr practiced once in the past month due to a lingering knee problem, and he will not play the Vikings' regular season opener Sunday against the Bengals.

Vikings Meet the Vikings' new specialists The team made wholesale changes on special teams after a middling season kicking and returning.

Vikings Bengals scouting report: Return of Burrow, Mixon bolsters Cincinnati offense Cincinnati hosts the Vikings on Sunday in the season opener with healthier weapons for coach Zac Taylor.

Vikings Vikings' staff predictions: 9-8 or 7-10? Playoffs or a purge? The only thing certain about this Vikings season is the uncertainty. Here's what Star Tribune reporters and columnists think will happen.

Vikings Souhan: On Mac Jones and why the 2021 draft could haunt Vikings for years Minnesota traded down and left two players who will start elsewhere Sunday on the table, and picked a lineman still recovering from injury.

Access Vikings Vikings mailbag: How's the secondary? Filling Irv Smith's void? Zimmer and Spielman? Send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Listen for answers on the weekly Access Vikings podcast or find them here on Friday mornings.

Vikings Cornerback Peterson trying to escape his age, kick start career with Vikings Patrick Peterson signed a one-year deal with a team that thought it had no chance to afford him. He wanted to play for a head coach who first made an impression on him a decade ago,

Vikings Vikings' Jefferson 'back to normal,' awaiting LSU reunion with Chase Justin Jefferson said he and Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase, the top weapons for Joe Burrow and the Tigers in 2019, have been "sharing some words" ahead of Sunday's game.

Vikings Meet the new Vikings secondary After their young cornerbacks struggled last season, the Vikings focused on acquiring veterans to shore up the secondary.

Randball America's Most Overrated Team opens the NFL season The Cowboys are the original influencers — famous now just for being famous and not because of any sort of meaningful recent accomplishment.

Vikings Scoggins: A brutal preseason, but it's too early for gloom and doom There was so much we didn't see during the brutal preseason that it's too early to draw too many conclusions. So much is still unknown.

Access Vikings Source: Weatherly takes pay cut, adds sack incentives to stay with Vikings Defensive Stephen Weatherly accepted a $500,000 pay cut after he lost the competition for a starting job.

Nfl After Super Bowl taunt, ex-U star Winfield not worried about NFL enforcement Antonine Winfield Jr., the former Gophers standout now with Tampa Bay, isn't worried about the league's decision to make elimination of taunting a point of emphasis in 2021.

Nfl Mark Craig's Week 1 NFL picks against the spread The Week 1 slate includes five matchups between playoff teams from last season.