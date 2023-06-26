Northfield’s Ella Pagel, for her achievements as a football player and a wrestler, is the Female Athlete of the Year.
Tony Rotundo (left) and Bob Moore
Northfield’s Ella Pagel, for her achievements as a football player and a wrestler, is the Female Athlete of the Year.

Wrestling champ, running back is All-Metro Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year

June 26
Ella Pagel of Northfield is prominent nationally for her success as a wrestler, but her most thrilling moment in high school sports didn't take place on the mat.
  • Solo stars: Who are the Star Tribune spring Metro Players of the Year?
Hayden Bills, record-breaking track and field athlete and dominating football defensive end, is the Male Athlete of the Year.

Rosemount two-sport star is All-Metro Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year

June 26
Hayden Bills was a dominating defensive end in the fall and a record-breaking shot putter and discus thrower in the spring for Rosemount.
Jacob Kilzer ran more and threw less during the 2022 season, because of labrum injuries in both shoulders.

Battling to stay on the field brings Courage award to Maple Grove QB

6:08am
Jacob Kilzer played through injuries to both shoulders, each now repaired by surgery. The decision to play came with a rigorous plan for therapy — and helped Maple Grove win the Class 6A football title.
Rob Htoo of St. Paul Harding/Humboldt found room to run against Minneapolis South last season, as the Knighthawks improved from 4-5 in 2021 to 7-1. He

Three-sport St. Paul star wins Student First honor, headed to St. Olaf

6:51am
Challenging himself in the classroom and in athletics has taught Rob Htoo, who played for the Harding/Humboldt cooperative, to manage time and priorities. His GPA and college choice says he succeeded.
Dakota United athlete Fiona Sitzmann, showing off the medals that helped make her an All-Metro Sports Awards winner.

A golden life: Fiona Sitzmann leads a determined adapted sports career

June 23
Fiona Sitzmann won 11 state championships and led her family on a "joyful and fulfilling adventure" during her high school sports career. She is the Star Tribune's 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Difference Maker.
  • Lakeville's Smith leaves school, soars while training with star coach
Here’s the prize: the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Sports Award, presented at a gala Wednesday night at Allianz Field.

Gallery: Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards

July 28, 2022
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards gala was held Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Quarterback Camden Dean accepted the Boys’ Team of the Year Award on behalf of the Lakeville South football team during the Star Tribune’s All-Met

Lakeville South, with a football attitude and its first football state title, is the All-Metro Boys' Team of the Year

July 27, 2022
The Cougars went 13-0 and won the Class 6A championship, thriving behind physical play and mental strength.
The Wayzata volleyball team posed for a photo taken by Loons mascot “PK” before the start of the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Sports Awards gala Wed

Wayzata's volleyball squad, undefeated since 2019, is the All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year

July 27, 2022
The Trojans went 34-0 during the season, running their streak to 54 victories in a row, and won the state title.
Edina track and soccer standout Maddie Dahlien was recognized as the Female Athlete of the Year during the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Sports Awards ga

Edina's Dahlien, a champion who endured hard times, is the All-Metro Female Athlete of the Year

July 27, 2022
Maddie Dahlien, an Edina standout in soccer and track and field, didn't win everything she tried this time around, but she's a winner.
Orono’s Matias Maule was chosen Boys’ Athlete of the Year during the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Sports Awards gala Wednesday.

Orono's Maule, laden with state titles, is the All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

July 27, 2022
Matias Maule was captain of three championship teams in soccer, table tennis and tennis and also was a doubles champ.
James Ware led the Park Center boys’ basketball team to a 31-1 record and the Class 4A title, earning the All-Metro Male Team Coach of the Year awar

James Ware, for his title touch, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year

July 27, 2022
The Park Center boys' basketball team went 31-1 and won the Class 4A title, a pinnacle it had never reached.
Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics coach Steve Hangartner, the Star Tribune’s All-Metro Girls’ Team Coach of the Year, has taken his teams

Hangartner's gymnastics empire makes him an All-Metro Coach of the Year

July 27, 2022
The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics program led by Steve Hangartner last lost a dual meet in 2012 despite difficult schedules.
Shakopee basketball teammates took photos of Kate Cordes, who won the Play of the Year Award for her section-winning halfcourt shot, after the Star Tr

Cordes' clutch halfcourt shot is All-Metro Play of the Year

July 27, 2022
Kate Cordes' buzzer-beater splashed in for Shakopee against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 26, 2022
Left: Andy Kaiser was an all-district first-teamer last season as an offensive tackle. Top right: Eden Prairie seniors-to-be (from left) Will Schreibe

For mobilizing to help an inner-city school and community, Kaiser wins Difference Maker Award

The result of efforts by Andy Kaiser and his Eden Prairie classmates: food for north Minneapolis and a blocking sled for Minneapolis North.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 25, 2022
Student First Award winner Abby Rosebur of South St. Paul is a three-sport athlete who will play soccer and study in a medical program at Augsburg.

Where did she find time? Rosebur wins Student First award

South St. Paul three-sport athlete Abby Rosebur, headed to Augsburg to play soccer, posted a stellar GPA and started toward a career in medicine despite a crazily crowded schedule.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 26, 2022
The Eastview dance team and coach Jenny Raiche (far left) celebrated after another state championship in February that helped make the Lightning the 2

Eastview's dominant dance team, for third straight year, is an All-Metro Team Champion

Coach Jenny Raiche heads into retirement having won half of the state titles that were in play during her 20 years of leading the program.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 25, 2022
A knee injury punched a hole in Aiden McMahon’s senior year. He was there to lead his Maple Grove teammates onto the football field early in the sea

McMahon's dramatic comeback leads to Courage in Competition award

A knee injury cost Maple Grove senior Aiden McMahon state tournament appearances in football and hockey, but he was ready when a baseball opportunity came around.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 26, 2022
Coach Brett Kosidowski instructed his Dakota United PI softball team on the way to a state title.

Dakota United, with two state titles and more, is All-Metro Champion in adapted sports

The Hawks won the PI softball and floor hockey championships and had high finishes in a third PI sport and the CI Division sports.
High Schools
July 25, 2022
The 2019 Girls’ Team of the Year was the Hopkins basketball team. the last time the annual Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards were held in person.

All-Metro Sports Awards banquet is back. Let's meet some 2022 winners

The event, forced to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, goes all in-person with a gala on Wednesday at Allianz Field. A dozen awards will be presented.
All Metro Sports Awards
July 28, 2022
All of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards winners gathered for a photo with their trophies after the AMSA gala at Allianz Field on Wednesday nig

All-Metro Sports Awards: Meet the 12 winners for 2022

Athletes, coaches and teams were honored during the Star Tribune's fifth annual All-Metro Sports Awards on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Tap here to see the winners.
High Schools
July 20, 2021
Fall Metro Athletes of the Year include Khyah Harper of Centennial, Jake Ratzlaff of Rosemount and Ramzi Ouro-Akondo of Southwest.

Star Tribune 2020-21 Fall Metro Players of the Year

They stood out in seasons started amid the pandemic, without the hope of state tournaments, and flourished all the same.
High Schools
July 16, 2021
Chaska teammates celebrated their 45-43 win against Rosemount.

AMSA 2021: Bold, efficient Chaska basketball is All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year

The Hawks, after defeating one of the nation's top high school teams in Hopkins, won their first state basketball title in school history with a grinding performance.
High Schools
July 16, 2021
AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season

AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season

The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award winner for boys' team of the year, the nationally ranked Spartans overwhelmed opponents with a lineup that had no weaknesses.
High Schools
July 15, 2021
AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes

AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes

More than 100 athletes were named to Star Tribune All-Metro first teams this year in team sports. Here's the complete list by sport.
High Schools
July 15, 2021
The Star Tribune Girls’ Golfer of the Year Isabella McCauley of Simle stood for a portrait Thursday at the Southview Country Club. ] ANTHONY SOUFFLE

AMSA 2021: Simley golfer McCauley is Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Athlete of the Year

the No. 1-ranked high school girls' player in the state became the youngest in state history to play in the Women's U.S. Open
High Schools
July 15, 2021
AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year

The Rosemount senior, who excelled in football, hockey and baseball, has this advice to kids: "Play all sports and see what you love to do.''
High Schools
July 15, 2021
AMSA 2021: Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion

AMSA 2021: Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion

The perennially strong program, after not being able to compete a year ago, won its first state championship since 2003.
High Schools
July 15, 2021
Megan Schultze, Coon Rapids girls’ swimming, senior, 2020-21. Submitted photo

AMSA 2021: Record-breaking, award-winning Coon Rapids girls' swimmer tears it up in the classroom, too

Megan Schultze, a National Merit Scholar when she's not in the pool, is the winner of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Student First Award.
High Schools
July 15, 2021
Eastview dance teams, jazz and high kick state champions, 2020-21 season. Photo by Jenny Raiche

AMSA 2021: Eastview dance team has a thing with being the best

The Lightning's high kick and jazz teams repeated as undefeated state champions for the second year in a row, earning distinction as a Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion.