Wrestling champ, running back is All-Metro Sports Awards Female Athlete of the Year
Ella Pagel of Northfield is prominent nationally for her success as a wrestler, but her most thrilling moment in high school sports didn't take place on the mat.
Rosemount two-sport star is All-Metro Sports Awards Male Athlete of the Year
Hayden Bills was a dominating defensive end in the fall and a record-breaking shot putter and discus thrower in the spring for Rosemount.
Battling to stay on the field brings Courage award to Maple Grove QB
Jacob Kilzer played through injuries to both shoulders, each now repaired by surgery. The decision to play came with a rigorous plan for therapy — and helped Maple Grove win the Class 6A football title.
Three-sport St. Paul star wins Student First honor, headed to St. Olaf
Challenging himself in the classroom and in athletics has taught Rob Htoo, who played for the Harding/Humboldt cooperative, to manage time and priorities. His GPA and college choice says he succeeded.
A golden life: Fiona Sitzmann leads a determined adapted sports career
Fiona Sitzmann won 11 state championships and led her family on a "joyful and fulfilling adventure" during her high school sports career. She is the Star Tribune's 2023 All-Metro Sports Awards Difference Maker.
Gallery: Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Awards gala was held Wednesday night at Allianz Field.
Lakeville South, with a football attitude and its first football state title, is the All-Metro Boys' Team of the Year
The Cougars went 13-0 and won the Class 6A championship, thriving behind physical play and mental strength.
Wayzata's volleyball squad, undefeated since 2019, is the All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year
The Trojans went 34-0 during the season, running their streak to 54 victories in a row, and won the state title.
Edina's Dahlien, a champion who endured hard times, is the All-Metro Female Athlete of the Year
Maddie Dahlien, an Edina standout in soccer and track and field, didn't win everything she tried this time around, but she's a winner.
Orono's Maule, laden with state titles, is the All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year
Matias Maule was captain of three championship teams in soccer, table tennis and tennis and also was a doubles champ.
James Ware, for his title touch, is an All-Metro Coach of the Year
The Park Center boys' basketball team went 31-1 and won the Class 4A title, a pinnacle it had never reached.
Hangartner's gymnastics empire makes him an All-Metro Coach of the Year
The Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka gymnastics program led by Steve Hangartner last lost a dual meet in 2012 despite difficult schedules.
Cordes' clutch halfcourt shot is All-Metro Play of the Year
Kate Cordes' buzzer-beater splashed in for Shakopee against Eden Prairie and decided the section championship.
All Metro Sports Awards
For mobilizing to help an inner-city school and community, Kaiser wins Difference Maker Award
The result of efforts by Andy Kaiser and his Eden Prairie classmates: food for north Minneapolis and a blocking sled for Minneapolis North.
All Metro Sports Awards
Where did she find time? Rosebur wins Student First award
South St. Paul three-sport athlete Abby Rosebur, headed to Augsburg to play soccer, posted a stellar GPA and started toward a career in medicine despite a crazily crowded schedule.
All Metro Sports Awards
Eastview's dominant dance team, for third straight year, is an All-Metro Team Champion
Coach Jenny Raiche heads into retirement having won half of the state titles that were in play during her 20 years of leading the program.
All Metro Sports Awards
McMahon's dramatic comeback leads to Courage in Competition award
A knee injury cost Maple Grove senior Aiden McMahon state tournament appearances in football and hockey, but he was ready when a baseball opportunity came around.
All Metro Sports Awards
Dakota United, with two state titles and more, is All-Metro Champion in adapted sports
The Hawks won the PI softball and floor hockey championships and had high finishes in a third PI sport and the CI Division sports.
High Schools
All-Metro Sports Awards banquet is back. Let's meet some 2022 winners
The event, forced to a virtual format in 2020 and 2021, goes all in-person with a gala on Wednesday at Allianz Field. A dozen awards will be presented.
All Metro Sports Awards
All-Metro Sports Awards: Meet the 12 winners for 2022
Athletes, coaches and teams were honored during the Star Tribune's fifth annual All-Metro Sports Awards on Wednesday night at Allianz Field. Tap here to see the winners.
High Schools
Star Tribune 2020-21 Fall Metro Players of the Year
They stood out in seasons started amid the pandemic, without the hope of state tournaments, and flourished all the same.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Bold, efficient Chaska basketball is All-Metro Girls' Team of the Year
The Hawks, after defeating one of the nation's top high school teams in Hopkins, won their first state basketball title in school history with a grinding performance.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Talented Simley wrestling took dominance to new level this season
The Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Award winner for boys' team of the year, the nationally ranked Spartans overwhelmed opponents with a lineup that had no weaknesses.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: The big list. Star Tribune First Team All-Metro athletes
More than 100 athletes were named to Star Tribune All-Metro first teams this year in team sports. Here's the complete list by sport.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Simley golfer McCauley is Star Tribune All-Metro Girls' Athlete of the Year
the No. 1-ranked high school girls' player in the state became the youngest in state history to play in the Women's U.S. Open
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Three-sport standout Ratzlaff is Star Tribune All-Metro Boys' Athlete of the Year
The Rosemount senior, who excelled in football, hockey and baseball, has this advice to kids: "Play all sports and see what you love to do.''
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Late start, perfect finish: Stillwater synchronized swimming is Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion
The perennially strong program, after not being able to compete a year ago, won its first state championship since 2003.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Record-breaking, award-winning Coon Rapids girls' swimmer tears it up in the classroom, too
Megan Schultze, a National Merit Scholar when she's not in the pool, is the winner of the Star Tribune All-Metro Sports Student First Award.
High Schools
AMSA 2021: Eastview dance team has a thing with being the best
The Lightning's high kick and jazz teams repeated as undefeated state champions for the second year in a row, earning distinction as a Star Tribune All-Metro Team Champion.
