Kate Cordes gave her team a dramatic state tournament sendoff.

The senior guard hit a three-point shot from just beyond the halfcourt line at the buzzer, giving Shakopee a 50-47 victory over Eden Prairie in the Class 4A, Section 2 championship game. It earned the Sabers program a seventh state tournament appearance, and it is the Star Tribune All-Metro Play of the Year.

"It's a cool memory knowing that shot got us to the state tournament," Cordes said. "You play basketball for moments like this."

The teams traded last-minute baskets, tying it 47-47 and setting up Cordes' heroics. She finished with her season average of 14 points, making three other three-pointers, as the Sabers overcame an early 11-point deficit.

Her game-winning shot brought back memories for some in attendance. Shakopee beat the Eagles 41-39 in the 2019 section final thanks to a three-pointer in the waning moments. Cordes, who will play in college at Jamestown in North Dakota, saw limited varsity playing time that season.

"It's something you dream about but never think it's really going to happen," Cordes said. "It's an awesome memory."