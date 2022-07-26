Jenny Raiche is stepping away, and she's walking off with one more award won by the team she coached for 20 years.

Eastview is the winner of the All-Metro Team Champion award in dance for 2022.

That's three such awards in a row for Eastview. If there's a fourth in 2023, Raiche won't be the coach accepting the honor. She retired from coaching after the past season, and Taylor Varghese, an Eastview 2010 graduate, is taking over. Raiche won't be far away.

"Staying connected in the coaching community and giving back in mentoring coaches is definitely something that will be in my future," she said.

Eastview swept the two dance state titles, High Kick and Jazz, again this year, the team's sixth sweep since 2014. The Lightning went 20-0 and haven't lost a meet since 2019.

Under Raiche, Eastview won either the High Kick or Jazz state titles 20 times. That's exactly half the state titles that were available.

"The success of our program comes from a supportive Eastview athletic community, AD, parents and, most importantly, kids who come on to this team knowing there are high expectations, and they buy into the culture of our team right away," Raiche said. "You get what you give."