Park Center's boys' basketball team had reached the cusp of a state championship. Coach James Ware led it one step further in 2022.

Ware guided the Pirates to their first state title, clinching it with a 58-53 triumph over Wayzata in the Class 4A final, in his seventh season at the helm. It was the program's fifth state tournament appearance, including a runner-up finish in 2013.

Ware is the Star Tribune All-Metro Male Team Coach of the Year.

"Winning a state title is so unique. It rarely happens," he said. "It was a magical season."

"The key to our success was I had a group of kids who were unbelievably coachable," Ware said. "They showed up every day for practice and worked hard. They also respected every opponent and weren't going to take anybody lightly."

Park Center finished 31-1. Ware has averaged 23 wins a year with the Pirates.

"It has been hard coaching the past few years, with the pandemic and civil unrest," Ware said. "Winning a state championship was big for our kids as well as our community. It's special."